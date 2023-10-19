Security Paper Market to grow by USD 7.05 billion between 2022 to 2027, Ciotola s.r.l., De La Rue PLC, DIPA Zrt, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The security paper market size is expected to grow by USD 7.05 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing global banknote market is notably driving the security paper market. However, factors such as Rising global e-passport market may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Currency note, Passport, and Others), Type (Hybrid paper, Watermark, Hologram, and Thread and UV fiber), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the security paper market including Ciotola s.r.l., De La Rue PLC, DIPA Zrt, DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH and Co. KG, EPL House, FEDRIGONI Spa, FNMT RCM, Gemini Graphics Pvt. Ltd., Giesecke Devrient GmbH, HG Technology Sdn Bhd, Joint Stock Co. Goznak, Pura Group, Rolland Enterprises Inc., Security Paper Mill Inc., Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing and Minting Corp. Of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc.. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Security Paper Market 2023-2027

Security Paper Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Security Printing and Minting Corp. Of India Ltd.: The company offers security paper applications such as bank note papers, educational certificates, and financial documents.

Security Paper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The currency note segment is significant during the forecast period. Along with cash withdrawals, the provision of value-added services such as balance inquiries and checkbook queries via ATM drives the segment's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors like the growth of the banking system and the number of ATMs worldwide are expected to increase the demand for currency notes. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the currency note segment of the security paper market during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. Along with cash withdrawals, the provision of value-added services such as balance inquiries and checkbook queries via ATM drives the segment's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors like the growth of the banking system and the number of ATMs worldwide are expected to increase the demand for currency notes. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the currency note segment of the security paper market during the forecast period. The market research report also mentions other segments like Type (Hybrid paper, Watermark, Hologram, and Thread and UV fiber).

Geography

By region , APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the security paper market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing use of security papers in numerous applications, including government papers (such as passports and national ID cards), currencies, and educational credentials. Additionally, given their vast populations and active economies, countries such as China, India , Japan , and South Korea are major contributors to the expansion of the regional market.

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the security paper market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing use of security papers in numerous applications, including government papers (such as passports and national ID cards), currencies, and educational credentials. Additionally, given their vast populations and active economies, countries such as China, , , and are major contributors to the expansion of the regional market. Other regions included in the report are North America, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

