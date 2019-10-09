Security Platform Inc. becomes the first OEM to achieve PSA Certified Level 1 status

The product that has achieved this accreditation is the security integrated smart meter prototype for AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) 2.0, which can be opted by utilities service providers.

It consists of three core components, which include the Nuvoton NuMicro M2351MCU (which is also PSA Certified Level 1), Arm® Mbed™ OS, and the OEM security applications. The hardware includes many ready-to-use industrial standard network capabilities, including NB-IoT, LTE-Cat.M1, PLC and WI-SUN, plus application protocols. This allows the device manufacturers to implement the smart meter solutions robustly, efficiently, and easily.

Another key selling point of the SPI's secure smart meter is that it goes beyond basic security requirements like device authentication and data encryption as specified in the DLMS standard, it supports the following security features: secure boot, secure key management, attestation, secure firmware update and secure key generation for provisioning.

"In order for the volumes of smart meters and other IoT devices to scale, consumer trust is fundamental," said Andy Rose, chief system architect and fellow at Arm. "PSA Certified enables device makers and IoT solution developers to verify their solutions have been designed with a secure foundation, in line with PSA principles. SPI is among the first wave of OEM partners to achieve PSA Certified Level 1, with the AMI 2.0 secure smart meter prototype hardware."

"Smart meters are growing in popularity and are associated with both sensitive personal and payment data, which means they are often prime targets for cyber-attacks. The PSA Certified Level 1 accreditation allows the user to ensure that the device has fundamental security requirements," said Dongsoon Hwang, Vice President, SPI.

He added, "The user can also connect to Pelion™ device management software to experience life-cycle management from provisioning to firmware updates."

The SPI embedded IoT platform is a good pairing to the prototype hardware, as it offers a supporting service platform. It provides the security from the system layer to the application layer, and the integration of the Pelion IoT platform ensures that the platform to support end-to-end lifecycle management of the device.

