Security Platform, Inc. Partners with Micron to Deliver Enhanced Security Solution for IoT Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Platform, Inc. ("SPI"), a leading embedded security solution provider for IoT system and connected devices announced a strategic collaboration with Micron Technology, Inc., an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, to provide a state-of-the-art device security solution, USP™ for smart devices.

SPI USP™ is a versatile bundle package of toolchain/IDE, RTOS, and a middleware stack with industry standard network and application protocols which will benefit all stakeholders of IoT deployment and operation to implement intrinsic device security in MPU/SoC environment robustly, efficiently, and easily.

"With the collaboration with Micron, manufacturers of smart devices and IoT operators can leverage the integrated secure element functions in Authenta-enabled flash memory to perform integrity checking and cryptographic locking of USP firmware used for secure key management, attestation, secure firmware update and secure key generation for provisioning as an ultimate end-to-end IoT security solution beyond the default secure boot function," said Daniel Lee, SPI COO and Vice President.

He added, "The combined solution of USP pre-loaded in the Authenta-enabled flash memory in smart devices can also bring an opportunity to choose from much broader selection of MPU/SoC as well as additional revenue opportunity."

"The ability for IoT services and security-as-a-service providers to offer a secure and monetizable service hinges on device trust and authentication," said Luis Ancajas, marketing director for IoT Security Software Solutions for Micron's Embedded Business Unit. "Integrating Micron Authenta Key Management Service into SPI's Universal Security Platform cost-effectively delivers the end-to-end security solutions IoT operators require."

The SPI embedded IoT platform provides security from the system layer to the application layer, and the integration with the various IoT platforms available in the market ensures the fast path to market at affordable cost.

SPI and Micron are currently planning a series of joint workshops to introduce the combined solution starting in November 5, 2019, in San Jose, CA. SPI will present and demonstrate the USP™ for a hardware VPN solution of WiFi IP cameras based on the Authenta™ security framework. Free registration at http://go.micron.com/TS-2019-11-04-Security-Summit_LP.html

About Security Platform, Inc.

Security Platform, Inc. is fast growing South Korean startup providing embedded security solution and product for Internet of Things devices. The SPI work with leading MCU and SoC partners to integrate its solutions into the IP system layer and application layer securing diverse IoT devices. SPI USP™ enables IoT device manufacturers and developers to implement robust device security at a nominal cost, at ease. SPI is based in San Jose, CA and Seoul, Korea. Visit www.securityplatform.co.kr for more information.

