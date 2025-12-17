Security Properties Acquires 300-Unit Rosemont West 84th in Federal Heights, CO for $51M

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Properties, the leading real estate investment firm in the Pacific Northwest, has acquired Rosemont West 84th, a 300-unit garden-style community in Federal Heights, Colorado, for $51,025,000. The purchase marks the firm's eighth market-rate acquisition of 2025, pushing year-to-date deployment to nearly $700 million and reinforcing its position as one of the most active multifamily buyers in the country this year.

Located eight miles north of Downtown Denver, Rosemont West 84th offers direct access to I-25 and U.S. 36, connecting residents to major employment centers in Denver, Boulder, and the Interlocken Business Park. The property includes a diverse mix of studios, one-bedrooms, lofts, two-bedrooms, and townhomes, with nearly 90% of units already renovated with upgraded finishes and modern features.

Security Properties originally acquired Rosemont in 2017 and sold it in 2021 during a period of peak pricing. Regaining ownership at approximately one-third below its 2021 sale price and more than 50% below replacement cost underscores the firm's disciplined investment approach and ability to act quickly when market conditions create rare, high-value opportunities.

"This acquisition highlights our ability to move decisively when we identify opportunities that align with our long-term investment philosophy," said Mark Bates, Chief Investment Officer at Security Properties. "Our familiarity with Rosemont and deep knowledge of the Denver market allowed us to underwrite the opportunity with precision — a capability our investors and partners consistently rely on."

The acquisition also expands Security Properties' long-standing presence in the Denver region, which the firm first entered in 2010. Rosemont becomes the 13th property the company has owned in the metro. While overall investor interest in Denver has softened, Security Properties remains bullish based on historical performance, strong in-place demand drivers, and a sharply constrained supply pipeline. The Federal Heights submarket is among the tightest in the region, with just 313 new multifamily units delivered within a three-mile radius since 2019 and no current market-rate construction, a dynamic that supports long-term rent stability.

"Even as Denver moves through a period of normalization, its long-term fundamentals remain compelling," Bates said. "A young, highly educated workforce, a widening affordability gap between renting and owning, and a notable slowdown in new supply point to sustained demand for well-located rental housing. We believe this is exactly the right moment to lean in."

The acquisition reflects Security Properties' broader strategy of expanding across key growth markets with a disciplined and focused approach. The firm's relationships, regional expertise, and ability to provide executional certainty continue to highlight the firm's unmatched sourcing and underwriting capabilities, especially in competitive or complex transaction environments.

"Our integrated team and decades of experience allow us to uncover and execute on opportunities that generate strong long-term outcomes," Bates said. "We're committed to growing our presence in Denver with the same thoughtful, disciplined approach that has defined our success in the Pacific Northwest."

