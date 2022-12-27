Security Properties Acquires Brightleaf at Lakeline in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 22, 2022, Security Properties purchased Brightleaf at Lakeline, a Class-A multifamily property located in Austin, TX in an off-market transaction. Security Properties now owns 112 assets totaling approximately 23,000 units across its portfolio, including one other 204-unit, market-rate property in Austin as they continue to grow in Texas.

Brightleaf at Lakeline was completed in 2022 and consists of 304 dwelling units spread across 3 midrise buildings and 5 carriage-style buildings on 12.3 acres. The Property features one and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 880 square feet. Unit interiors consist of granite countertops, designer backsplashes, GE stainless steel appliances, kitchen pantries, faux-wood flooring in living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms, full-sized washer and dryers, spacious closets, and high ceilings (9-10 feet). From an amenity perspective, the property offers a contemporary clubhouse/leasing center, 24-hour fitness center with on-demand virtual trainers, yoga studio, business lounge & conference center, game room, BBQ area with grills, resort-style pool and sundeck, pet park and spa, and controlled-access gates.

Brightleaf at Lakeline is located 17 miles north of downtown Austin within the highly desirable Cedar Park submarket. The submarket is anchored by the super-regional Lakeline shopping district which is bisected by two major interstates (US-183 and SH-45). Within a 1.5-mile radius of the Property there are nearly 5 million square feet of retail, including Lakeline Mall, Lakeline Market, Lakeline Plaza, and Parkline Shopping Center.

The pivotal location also provides immediate access to the area's premier schools and some of Austin's largest employers. The Northwest Austin submarket is home to the largest concentration of office space in the Austin MSA with over 16.5 million square feet of space. This corridor has been targeted by major technology companies in recent years due to the presence of talent and the ability to build expansive office campuses. The most notable recent example is Apple, which has an existing operations center and is currently constructing a new 3M SF campus just 5 miles south of the Subject. Other employers include State Farm's regional service center, Amazon, eBay/PayPal, and Visa.

According to Davis Vaughn, Managing Director at Security Properties, "The acquisition of Brightleaf at Lakeline helps cement our footprint in the Austin market as we continue our expansion there. This is a high-quality asset at a significant discount to replacement cost in one of Austin's most highly desired submarkets. Cedar Park's population has been booming in recent years and will likely continue to grow as residents flock to the suburbs in search of space, affordability, and proximity to some of Austin's largest employers."

The property will be managed by Security Properties-affiliate Security Properties Residential.

About Security Properties

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its founding, Security Properties has acquired or developed over 83,000 residential units at a cost of over $5.7 billion. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit www.securityproperties.com.

About Security Properties Residential

Security Properties Residential is the affiliated property management firm of Security Properties, created to increase the value of its real estate holdings by more closely managing its assets. Operating throughout the Western U.S., Security Properties Residential is committed to delivering exceptional service to its apartment communities and residents. Services include property, construction and compliance management services that create positive living environments for residents and build value for clients.

