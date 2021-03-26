Security Properties Residential Communities Earn Green Globes Certification

SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Properties Residential, the manager of 104 multifamily residential communities located throughout the United States, is excited to announce the following building have earned the Green Globes Multifamily for Existing Buildings certification from the Green Building Initiative (GBI):

Arches at Hidden Creek Apartments, Phoenix, AZ

Avanti Apartments, Las Vegas, NV

Crosspointe Apartments, Kenniwick, WA

Riverpointe Apartments, Richland, WA

The Edge at Traverse Pointe, Henderson, NV

Verona Apartments, Henderson, NV

The certification indicates that the communities have met requirements for energy efficiency achieved through operations and resident best practices, savings that benefit the residents and the planet.

"We are thrilled that our efforts to conserve energy have been recognized by the Green Building Initiative," said Mike Voorhees, President of Security Properties Residential. "Our goal is to provide a healthy and safe environment for our residents — and to maintain a healthy and safe world."

The Green Globes certification was launched in 2004, with the GBI acquiring its global rights in 2017. To qualify for the certification, projects must achieve all minimum requirements for either energy or water. Energy performance minimums include demonstrating 15% or greater energy consumption savings over an established baseline, and meeting three energy minimum requirements. This includes achieving an ENERGY STAR® score of 70 or higher (for properties with more than 20 units) or demonstrating a 15% reduction of energy use intensity compared to the national median, or for properties with less than 20 units, demonstrating 15% or greater energy consumption savings over an established baseline; confirming operations and maintenance (O&M) policy to install ENERGY STAR®-labeled, Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP)-designated and/or Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)-verified energy-efficient products and appliances when they're being replaced, and putting into place an O&M policy for energy-efficient equipment and products if none exists; and confirming that the local utility or on-site master energy meetings provide at least aggregated whole-project energy consumption data and entering that data into ENERGY STAR® portfolio manager.

"Simple changes in behavior can result in huge energy savings," Voorhees continued. "Our residents have contributed greatly to this certification."

About the Security Properties Residential

Security Properties Residential (SPR) is a national property management firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington. SPR was established by Security Properties to more closely manage its assets and subsequently, increase the value of its real estate. Security Properties (SP) is a real estate investment and operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, management, financing, operation, and disposition of multi-family residential property in both the Affordable and Market Rate sectors. The Security Properties Residential portfolio of communities reflects 104 properties encompassing approximately 24,000 multi-family housing units. SPR's largest concentration of units is located in the Puget Sound with over 12,000 units in the region. In addition to Washington, SPR manages in twelve states which include Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia. www.securityproperties.com .

ABOUT THE GREEN BUILDING INITIATIVE (GBI)

The Green Building Initiative® (GBI) seeks to be innovative and provide responsive customer service as it collectively moves the needle toward a sustainable built environment. It recognizes that credible and practical green building approaches for commercial and governmental construction are critical in this effort. Responding to the reality that one size does not fit all in sustainable improvements, we sought to create a more tailored approach that takes into account the building's type, purpose, and occupants.

A 501c3 nonprofit organization, the GBI is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of building practices that result in energy-efficient, healthier and environmentally sustainable buildings.

