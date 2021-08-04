Security Provider JRM Teams with Emergency-Response Specialist Titan HST for Live TV Events

JRM is one of the largest live-broadcast special-events security providers in the security industry. The company's consultants have advised and directed safety and security services for some of the largest events in the nation. JRM is led by a team of retired law enforcement and current special-event managers who have the background and experience to deliver quality and carefully considered safety, security, and planning technology to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented, comprehensive emergency-alert and mass-notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly—including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos—increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multilingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd-sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe.

"The health and safety of staff and guests is a priority for JRM, and the ability to partner with a company like Titan HST—whose sole focus is on the same priorities—helps make the partnership fluid and successful. We plan to use the Titan technology to its full potential and integrate it into all our future safety and security plans."

- John R McKillop, president, JRM.

