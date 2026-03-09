Security Risk Advisors Releases “The Purple Perspective 2026” Report

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Risk Advisors (SRA) is proud to announce the release of its inaugural report, The Purple Perspective 2026 . This comprehensive analysis examines real-world detection and prevention performance against a curated set of high-priority adversary techniques, providing actionable insights to improve cybersecurity defenses.

The report is based on the execution of over 160 purple team exercises and the testing of more than 8,300 Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs). It offers a unique perspective on the practical realities of defense, benchmarking organizational performance across industries, and identifying areas for improvement.

Key Features of the Report:

An overview of emerging trends and challenges faced by organizations in 2025. Analysis of Detection and Prevention Success: Insights into the top 10 most successfully defended and missed MITRE ATT&CK TTPs.

Insights into the top 10 most successfully defended and missed MITRE ATT&CK TTPs. Top Priorities for Defensive Improvement in 2026: Recommendations to enhance detection and prevention capabilities.

Key Findings:

Testing Frequency Drives Success: Organizations conducting two to four purple team exercises annually achieved significantly better results, demonstrating that a programmatic approach to testing is more impactful than industry labels or budgets.

Pass-the-ticket: Logged 42% of the time, Alerted 16%. Bulk SharePoint downloads: Logged 70% of the time, Alerted 24%. Scheduled task persistence: Logged 66% of the time, Alerted 27%. HTTPS C2 over 443: Logged 47% of the time, Alerted 10%.

Addressing Organizational Silos: Attackers exploit gaps between compliance and security teams. For instance, SharePoint bulk downloads were logged 70% of the time but only alerted 24% of the time. The report emphasizes the need to integrate compliance telemetry with incident response processes to close these gaps.

The Purple Perspective 2026 is an essential resource for cybersecurity professionals seeking to understand and address the challenges of defending against advanced threats.

Access the Report:

The report is available for free at: https://vectr.io/purple-perspective-2026/

About Security Risk Advisors:

Security Risk Advisors is a leading cybersecurity consulting firm specializing in offensive and defensive security services, purple teaming, and security program development. With a mission to empower organizations to defend against evolving threats, SRA delivers innovative solutions and actionable insights to enhance cybersecurity resilience. Website: https://sra.io

