Security Screening Market worth $10.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Security Screening Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (X-Ray, Metal Detection, Biometric, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), End Use, Application (People Screening, Baggage & Cargo Screening, Vehicle Inspection), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Security Screening Market is estimated to be worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %.

The global increase in terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, public gatherings fuel demand for security enhancement solutions and surge in demand for biometrics solutions in the private sector are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the security screening market globally.

Biometric technology to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in the security screening market

The biometric systems segment holds the largest share of the security screening market. Biometric technology has evolved from fingerprint scanners to facial recognition. Thus, its demand is on the rise for security screening purposes to enable authorities to screen a person accurately. The deployment of biometric systems is on the rise at airports and for homeland security purposes.

The use of security screening systems for transportation application is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period 2021 and 2026

The rising passenger traffic has made it essential to regularly and rigorously inspect people, cargo, baggage, and vehicles. Individual and baggage screening is very important at airports and other transit locations, while cargo screening plays an important role in preventing illegal activities at seaports. Many countries are focusing on installing security measures at airports, bus depots, and train stations due to the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and crimes.

North America to hold the largest share of the security screening market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the leading security screening market due to the presence of various market players, such as OSI Systems (US), Leidos (US), Aware Incorporation (US), and Analogic Corporation (US). These players deal in security screening products such as X-ray scanners, metal detectors, and biometric systems, and are working toward the development of new products and technology enhancements. North America has the highest number of airports (19,636) in the world as of 2019, and the US stands first with 14,556 airports as of 2019.

The report profiles key players such as Smith Detection (UK), OSI Systems (US), Leidos (US), Thales (France), NEC (Japan), FLIR Systems (US), Teledyne ICM (US), Bruker (US), Analogic Corporation (US), and ADANI Systems (US).

