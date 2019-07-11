PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiding by industry rules and regulations is essential for any business looking to run smoothly and efficiently, as legal trouble can be a huge step backwards. The Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA) is a federal act that provides a series of regulations to protect against preventable foodborne illnesses and food-waste. This set of rules defines the standards of compliance and inspection for imported food security, while also establishing policies regarding tampering-prevention, access-control, and other safety standards of storage and transportation. Security seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses FSMA compliant security seals for doing business in the food and beverage industry below.

What is FSMA Compliance?

Beginning in March 2016, FSMA compliance is abiding by the rules and regulations put forth by the FDA in the aforementioned Food Safety and Modernization Act (FSMA). Compliance standards for this act are constantly evolving according to industry standards, so it's important for companies in the food and beverage industries to stay updated and aware of changes in the FSMA regulations. Overall, the act is supposed to make companies that transport bulk food and beverages across and into the United States take responsibility for fully securing their cargo in all steps of the supply chain, and effectively protecting it from potential theft and tampering.

FSMA Compliant Security Seals Are Essential for Controlling Access

Complying with FSMA regulations requires that only authorized personnel have access to food cargo in storage, transportation, and delivery. Tamper-evident security seals are a key part to complying with these FSMA standards, as they significantly reduce that chances of tampering with food cargo and quickly alert authorized personnel if any tampering or potential theft has occurred. Security seals are essential tools for restricting access and identifying unauthorized access, ensuring your food shipments are properly secured according to the FSMA standards.

FSMA Compliant Security Seals Safeguard Food In-Transport

In a supply chain there are several avenues of transportation that food and beverage cargo are moved across, from trucks to trains to boats. Protecting and securing food and beverage cargo while in transport is another key factor in complying with FSMA standards. Identifying potential tampering while on the road is the main use of tamper-evident security seals traveling with food cargo, alongside impeding attempts at unauthorized access and identification purposes.

FSMA Compliant Security Seals Are Important Cargo Identification Tools

Every security seal is produced with its own unique serial number for identification, an extremely beneficial feature of security seals used in supply chain transportation. Being able to efficiently track and identify food and beverage cargo during receiving, loading, storage, handling, and transportation is key for ensuring a smooth sailing supply chain, alongside meeting security compliance with FSMA standards for bulk shipments of liquid and food across and into the United States.

Ensuring your business complies with FSMA standards will allow you to not only keep up with federal regulations, but also protect your own business assets using the highest security possible.

