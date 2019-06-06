Security Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Lists and Explains Four Security Seal Uses for the Airline Industry

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircrafts are highly specialized forms of transportation, carrying hundreds of people thousands of feet into the sky. Air travel is a high-security environment that needs top-class protection and reliability from its supplies, so it's no wonder that security seals have so many uses on an airplane. Security seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, lists and explains 4 essential uses for security seals in the airline industry.

Flight security: Tamper-evident seals placed on various aircraft doors, crevices, and cabinets can act as a system to ensure the plane has not been tampered with in any way before take-off, and during and after the flight. Securing the aircraft with tamper-evident security seals can provide evidence for any potential attempts to hide dangerous materials on board. This is the most essential use of security seals on planes, as it allows flight crew members to regularly ensure certain passengers are safe by simply doing a check-up on each security seal and its condition.

In-Flight Food Preservation: Keeping food safe from being contaminated or compromised en-route is an important safety factor for in-flight crew members. Maintaining catering carts with tamper evident security seals prior to dispatch on the flight can allow the flight crew to identify any attempts to access in-flight food prior to passenger distribution. Receiving a sealed catering cart gives the crew peace of mind that the flight food was not compromised or contaminated between leaving catering and being distributed to passengers.

Product Protection: Many aircrafts keep duty free merchandise in-flight for passengers to purchase. Keeping unwanted theft at bay is a priority for these in-flight duty-free shops, especially since duty-free shopping kiosks are often stocked with high-quality name-brand products. Securing merchandise with tamper-evident security seals is the best bet when keeping stock protected from petty theft, giving in-flight crew peace of mind and minimizing any chance of inventory losses in the future.

Locker Closure: Airline staff teams may keep valuables in their bags along with some additional aircraft tools stored inside lockers. Individuals that are aware of this fact and who may have bad intentions, could be inclined to break into the staff lockers for one reason or another. Tamper evident security seals will show if a locker has been opened or attempted to be opened, alerting the in-flight crew of a potential thief or dangerous passenger on board. Airline staff will be grateful to have their belongings properly secured, while airline companies will be happy to protect their in-fight tools and any other items kept in aircraft lockers.

Keeping valuable products and food trays sealed with tamper-evident seals can only have benefits for those working the flight and those enjoying it too; there's no downside to better, more secure protection on an aircraft.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com

