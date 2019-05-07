PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In any product-based business, the security of the merchandise is a top priority. When it comes to securing items, many people assume using a lock is the optimal choice, however, that is not always the case. Often times, a well-placed security seal will benefit a company much more than a well-known lock. Security seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares five reasons to choose a security seal over a lock.

To monitor theft attempts. The main benefit of a lock is that is can be locked or unlocked as often as necessary. However, this benefit may also serve as the lock's fatal flaw in many product-based industries. Locks can easily be picked or replaced without leaving evidence allowing for a product or shipment to be tampered with, without the manufacturing company knowing. For the purpose of shipment and storage monitoring, security seals are preferred. Security seals are meant for one use only and are tamper evident, making them the preferred option for the purpose of shipment and storage monitoring. Security seals offer two options, indicative seals which are tamper evident but do not prevent security breaches, and barrier seals which are preventative seals that require special tools to remove and are designed to prevent unwanted intrusion. To combat severe environmental conditions. Locks are made up of moving parts that can rust, jam, or freeze. Seals are not. When shipping products during the frigid winter months or severe summer heat, locks cannot be considered reliable. Seals, on the other hand, do not face the same problem. Most Security seals operate the same in all weather conditions and can be seen as a more reliable option as a result. When it comes to accessing items in either extreme heat or cold, a security seal will operate as it is expected with no surprises. In the long run, this may save a company time, money, and a frustrating situation. To gain instant access to products. In the case of an emergency shipment, locks are not ideal since there are various factors that may inhibit the recipient's ability to open the shipment. Whether they fumble with a key or combination, the time spent dealing with an uncooperative lock could be the difference between the success and failure of any number of emergency shipment situations. The use of a security seal can avoid this problem. Security seals do not require special combinations or keys to unlock them, simply remove the seal with the appropriate tools for quick access necessary in emergency situations. To adhere to low budgetary needs. When it comes to budgetary concerns, less is usually preferred. It is important to remember that despite low costs, the performance of the service or good in question must be optimal. Security seals are typically less costly than locks since when purchasing a lock, there is also the need to purchase a key and any other key-control programs that it may require to ensure the security of the object. With security seals, those additional costs are non-existent. The cost for a security seal ends with the seal itself. To meet short-term security needs. If an item needs to be secured simply for the duration of a shipment journey, it may be best to use a security seal. Security seals are ideal for short-term needs because there is no additional work or management to the seal. With locks, codes or keys will need to be shared with the appropriate parties before a shipment can be unloaded. With security seals, the necessary people will be able to simply break the seal and move forward to complete the task as efficiently as possible.

When it comes to securing merchandise, it is important to make an educated decision based on the specific needs of the company. Be sure that all appropriate considerations have been taken and use these five reasons as a guideline for security decisions.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com

