Security Services Market In India 2026, Economic Development Of The Nation to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Services Market In India report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The market share of the security services market in India is expected to decrease by USD 8.23 billion between 2021 and 2026. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Security Services Market in India 2022-2026

Security Services in India Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial Buildings



Residential Buildings



Industrial Buildings

Geographic Landscape

South India



West India



North India



East India

The South India segment's market share rise in India will be substantial. Due to the existence of significant metropolises like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi, the market in South India is expanding more quickly than in other areas.

The financial, industrial, and IT sectors are making significant investments in these metropolitan areas, which is causing the area to rapidly urbanize. Private security personnel and systems are being deployed as a result of the infrastructure's quick development in order to prevent and handle security concerns and dangers like accidents. Request Free Sample Report.

Security Services in India Market Vendors

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.

The research examines the market's competitive environment and provides details on a number of vendors, including:

Balaji Security Service Inc.



Balram Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.



DSS Securitech Pvt. Ltd.



Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd.



Fireball India



G 7 Securitas Group



G4S Plc



Global Security Services



Perfect Protection India Pvt Ltd



Premier Shield



Saksham Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The economic development of the nation and insufficient police force to protect the country's huge population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as low work wages and high attrition rates will challenge market growth.

The security services market in India report is segmented by End-user (Commercial buildings, Residential buildings, and Industrial buildings).

Security Services Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.67 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Balaji Security Service Inc., Balram Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd., DSS Securitech Pvt. Ltd., Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd., Fireball India, G 7 Securitas Group, G4S Plc, Global Security Services, Perfect Protection India Pvt Ltd, Premier Shield, Saksham Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sarvodaya Security Service Pvt. Ltd., SIS Ltd., Sri Renuka Shakti Security Services Pvt. Ltd, Stalwart People Services India Ltd., Sunrise Security Services, Terrier Security Solutions, Top IPS Group, VS4 Security and Services, and WWSO Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

