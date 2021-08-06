Security Services Market In India Segmented by End-user and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio
Set to grow by USD 9.09 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the security services market in India to register a CAGR of 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The economic development of the nation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Security Services Market in India 2020-2024 market is expected to have neutral & inferior growth.
Security Services Market in India 2020-2024: Scope
|
Report Metrics
|
Report Details
|
Base Year Considered
|
2019
|
Forecast Period
|
2020-2024
|
Forecast Unit
|
Billion
|
Segments Covered
|
By End-user and Region
|
Geographies Covered
|
India
|
Companies Covered
|
G4S Plc, Global Security Services, Premier Shield, Saksham Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sarvodaya Security Service Pvt. Ltd., Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd., Stalwart People Services India Ltd., Terrier Security Solutions, Tops Security Ltd., and WWSO Group.
Security Services Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Security Services Market in India is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Geographic Landscape
- South India
- West India
- North India
- East India
Security Services Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the security services market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the security services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the security services market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the security services market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
Market Segmentation by Regional
- Market segments
- Comparison by Regional
- South India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- West India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- East India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by regional
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- G4S Plc
- Global Security Services
- Premier Shield
- Saksham Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Sarvodaya Security Service Pvt. Ltd.
- Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd.
- Stalwart People Services India Ltd.
- Terrier Security Solutions
- Tops Security Ltd.
- WWSO Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
