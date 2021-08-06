Security Services Market In India Segmented by End-user and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The economic development of the nation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Security Services Market in India 2020-2024 market is expected to have neutral & inferior growth.

Security Services Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2024 Forecast Unit Billion Segments Covered By End-user and Region Geographies Covered India Companies Covered G4S Plc, Global Security Services, Premier Shield, Saksham Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sarvodaya Security Service Pvt. Ltd., Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd., Stalwart People Services India Ltd., Terrier Security Solutions, Tops Security Ltd., and WWSO Group.

Security Services Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Security Services Market in India is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial Buildings



Residential Buildings



Industrial Buildings

Geographic Landscape

South India



West India



North India



East India

Security Services Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the security services market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the security services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the security services market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the security services market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial buildings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

Market Segmentation by Regional

Market segments

Comparison by Regional

South India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 West India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 East India - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by regional

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

G4S Plc

Global Security Services

Premier Shield

Saksham Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Sarvodaya Security Service Pvt. Ltd.

Security and Intelligence Services ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Stalwart People Services India Ltd.

Terrier Security Solutions

Tops Security Ltd.

WWSO Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Report in Minutes

