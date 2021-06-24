Security Software Prices Will Increase by 2%-4% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The security software prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. McAfee Corp., FireEye Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., ThreatConnect Inc., and Gigamon Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in security software market.

Security Software Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including: