Security, Speed, and Power: TLS v1.3 Upgrade Brings All Three to Ayyeka IoT Solutions

"Ayyeka is proud to be the first to offer the most robust cybersecurity protection in the industry with TLS v1.3." Tweet this

"Resilience in critical utilities goes beyond the operational tools that improve the functionality of infrastructure," said Ariel Stern, CEO and co-founder of Ayyeka. "Resilience in a broader sense must guarantee this improved functionality is designed to withstand brute cyberthreats. Whether motivated by ransomware or malicious intent, conducted by independent hacker groups or covert government cyber operatives, the Ayyeka solution is the most cyber secure option in the industry."

In addition to stronger encryption methods, the TLS v1.3 protocol brings increased communication efficiency, which increases the battery-life of IIoT edge devices. This results in lower operational costs for a double benefit.

"Ayyeka constantly strives for excellence: in both functionality and security," said Yair Poleg, CTO and co-founder of Ayyeka. "TLS is the golden standard for cyber-secure data exchange in today's digital era. Ayyeka is proud to be the first in the industry to offer the most robust protection by implementing the newest standards. Our customers - and those reliant on the critical services they provide - should not compromise for anything less."

Now more than ever, critical utilities rely on technological tools to provide consistent, quality services. Ensuring security against cyber threats should be the highest priority list for any decision-maker, operational or technical. Ayyeka strives to make its advanced cybersecurity embedded solutions accessible to any hard infrastructure player across verticals and geographics.

About Ayyeka:

Ayyeka is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company providing the most cybersecure, end-to-end remote monitoring solutions for critical infrastructure. Ayyeka's comprehensive hardware-software solution provides decision-makers with visibility and situational awareness necessary to convert data into insights and action.

