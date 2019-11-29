Security Tape Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses How The Wine Industry Can Benefit From Tamper-Evident Tape

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While many of us enjoy a glass of wine on the occasional night out or paired perfectly with our dinner, there's a long and arduous process for the wine to travel through before it ends up anywhere near our wine glass. Keeping alcoholic beverages, like wine, safe and secure in manufacturing, transportation, and storage requires a robust security regime to discourage and prevent potential thievery or tampering. Security tape supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, wants to share how the wine industry can benefit from tamper-evident tape.

Pallet Security: Tamper-evident security tape can play a large role in the security regime for a wine shipment, from the biggest to the smallest pieces. The largest piece, wine case pallets, can be shrink wrapped and securely sealed with tamper-evident security tape as the first layer of security. Sealing pallets with tamper-evident tape alerts those in charge of moving the pallets of any potential compromise to the product inside. With security tape sealing the pallet, you can ensure that your mass wine shipments are getting to their destination safely and without interference.

Wine Case Safety: Mid-tier security, security at the case level is also important. Tamper-evident tape can also play a role in securing cases filled with wine bottles. The alcohol industry has to consistently be on high alert, as not only do shippers have to handle a highly regulated product, they also have to keep it out of the hands of those with ill-intentions. To accomplish this, wine shippers can seal their wine cases using tamper-evident tape, since it will act as a deterrent and security tool preventing access to and tampering with the product inside. Whether shipping internationally or domestic it is important to maintain product integrity.

Unopened Cork Protection: The final layer of security that tamper-evident security tape can be used for is sealing the unopened bottles inside wine crates. Have a single slip of custom, tamper evident tape over each bottle top will ensure that the bottles go from their origin to their destination without being opened or damaged through unauthorized access. To be clear, the purpose of this seal is not to ensure freshness, as that is a food grade issue, but rather to have a tool for visual inspection of tampering. We recommend just a few inches of security tape to secure the product, as it's already sufficiently protected in its travels from the security layers put into place prior through your food grade sealants. The goal at this level is to create a practice allows authorized wine buyers to ensure the product they're receiving is completely safe and ready for resale or consumption.

The next time you grab a bottle of your favorite wine, think of how much effort went into keeping your wines protected and secured so you could enjoy it to the fullest. Find out more about what kinds of security tapes there are for all of your business's security needs.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing

