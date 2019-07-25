PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the tape you seal your shipping boxes with may not be your first thought in brand awareness, it should become a consideration of yours today. Many brands have their own unique tape designs, including big shippers like Amazon and Walmart, as well as smaller brands, especially those in the cosmetics industry. Security tape supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains five reasons to use custom printed security tape below.

Strengthen Your Security: Using custom printed security tape allows your brand name to be plastered across all of your sealed boxes, shipments, and supplies. Custom tape provides an easy way for your own business and others to identify your company's shipments in a split second, strengthening your shipment's security by allowing them to be easily distinguishable to your own employees, as well as being obviously under your company's discretion to any third-party observers. Valuable Dual-Functionality: Custom printed security tape has two promising functions for your business: first, the obvious use is to seal and secure any box or equipment using the tamper-evident tape. Second, custom tape is branded with your logo and unique markings, adding the useful function of physically promoting your brand wherever your custom tape is printed. Shipments sent out across the country or the globe will all be identified by your brand's logo. Customized Messages and Promotions: Nearly anything can be printed on custom security tape, which means your business can take advantage of how essential tamper-evident tape is to secure shipping operations. You can customize your security tape seasonally, regionally, or for special promotions or sales to interact more personally with both your regular customers as well as any potential leads through shipments sealed with your customized tape. The Price is Right: Purchasing a roll of customized security tape is cheaper than developing and purchasing customized shipping boxes. Being able to mark your shipments and frequently change the design of your security tape is easier on your business's bottom line than custom boxes, which can be both more expensive and harder to use up if seasonal or area-specific. Overall, printed security tape designs have a lot more flexibility in design and price that custom boxes just cannot compare to. Aid Employees at Homebase: Custom printed security tape isn't limited to just shipping tape; custom printed tape can also be utilized in office operations, able to help employees identify restricted areas or label and secure equipment boxes effectively. Again, with all the design possibilities of custom security tape, the security possibilities are endless, and can be completely fit to your business's needs, alongside the custom brand logo that adds a touch of personalization to office security.

Customized security tape has a lot of reasons why it should be your business's next investment. Take advantage of the great benefits custom printed tape can provide by designing your order today.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing security tape supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

