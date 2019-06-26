Security Tape Supplier American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains the Key Features of Tamper Evident Tape and Security Labels

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping deliveries, inventory, or product warranties protected and secured has consistently been a major priority in nearly every industry. Security tape supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, outlines and explains the key features of tamper-evident tape and security labels below. See how these two popular products can secure your business's most important factors and provide you with a little more ease of mind.

What are tamper evident tape and security labels?

Tamper evident tape and security labels are essential tamper prevention devices for any business. Tamper evident labels secure the items they are applied to by supplying not only a physical seal, but also visible warnings to deter tampering. If the seal is broken, tamper evident tape provides visible, decisive evidence of any tampering or attempted tampering. The same can be said regarding tamper evident security labels.

Key features:

Physical and visual deterrent against theft, tampering, label swapping: Securing products, equipment, or important documents using tamper evident tape or security labels provides not only a physical security barrier for any unauthorized person to get through, but also serve as a visual reminder and warning that tampering or removing with the tape or label will leave clear evidence behind. Both of these features act as deterrents to any unauthorized access, alongside targeting other concerns like theft, tampering, and counterfeit product label swapping.

Different tamper-evident features, depending on your security needs: With various forms of tamper evident tape and security labels, your business is sure to find the one that fulfills your security needs. Tamper evident tapes and labels come in both residue and non-residue models, depending on the usage. Security tapes and labels with residue leave behind a leftover adhesive "void" statement following removal in order to indicate tampering or access. Non-residue security tapes and labels, on the other hand, do not leave behind an adhesive message, with the void statement instead appearing on the label or tape itself following removal.

Acts as both a physical seal and as a security tool: The dual-usage of tamper evident tapes and security seals is another key product feature that has made them increasingly common in various industries worldwide. While both products act as physical and visual deterrents to tampering, they are also sufficient identification or sealing tools. Depending on your intended use, both products have their strong suits; a roll of security tape is ideal for wrapping a box or sealing a pallet, while individual security labels are more fit for enclosing important documents or restricting access to an item or place.

Tamper evident tape and security labels tackle persistent issues of tampering, theft, and counterfeiting, protecting a business's most important items. Their key features as physical and visual deterrents to tampering, residue and non-residue options, and high variety in use across industries make them the perfect products to fulfill your business's security needs.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing security tape supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

