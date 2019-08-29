Security Tape Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses 5 Elements to Consider When Choosing Your Security Tape

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security tape provides an essential barrier between potential tampering attempts and safe-guarded products or papers. While security tape is a common tool for many businesses across the globe, it can be confusing to find the best security tape for your company when each type is paired with a variety of different features. Security tape supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses 5 different elements to consider when choosing your security tape.

Residue Type: Security tape can come in low, standard, and high residue versions, associated with how much residue is leftover on the applied surface following removal. If you're going to be reusing containers and want less residue to remain on the surface, low or standard residue tape may be best. High residue formulas are most fitting for surfaces that are traditionally difficult to adhere to, or for higher security uses. Cleaning up residue from high residue tapes is nearly impossible, while low-residue tape deposit is easily removed. Serial numbering: Ensuring your security tape has serial numbering will increase its security level. Serial numbering provides an additional step of securing containers, as the unique number can be recorded as needed to identify cargo or special shipments. The exclusive number also helps with tracking shipments throughout the entire transportation process. Tape Material: It's important to consider what your tape will be sticking to in order to determine the right tape material. There are specific security tapes made to ideally adhere to wood, metal, and shrink wrapped surfaces, among many more. Take into consideration what you're applying the tape to in order to ensure that you're buying the right kind of security tape. Customizable: Customizing your brand logo, colors, text, and numbers on security tape increases the level of security your tape provides. While there are standard, stock security tapes without customization, most tapes are customizable to a degree, making them more unique and identifiable. Perforated vs Non-Perforated: Security tape is almost always delivered in rolls, but there is one feature that can differ from roll to roll of security tape, and that is perforation, AKA the dotted lines between tape every few inches or so. Security tape is available in perforated or non-perforated forms, but the decision depends on your business needs. Perforated tape is great if you want to utilize the tape as security labels as well. If this feature doesn't interest you, then non-perforated tape is perfectly suitable.

Understanding the many features of security tape is key to finding out which type best suits the security needs of your business. Use the elements above to discuss your options with your security tape provider today.

American Casting and Manufacturing Security Tape supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries.

