PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to packaging and shipping products, companies strive for the best. The best can be achieved with the use of hot melt security tape to seal cardboard boxes. Hot melt security tape is a synthetic resin that liquefies when heated and is applied to cardboard containers such as boxes or cartons, with a handheld applicator or a large automated system with automatic applicators. Security tape supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses the benefits of using hot melt security tape to seal cardboard boxes.

Hot melt packages can hold more weight. When cardboard boxes are sealed with hot melt, a strong, continuous bond is made along every packaging seam, allowing for packages to be able to withstand more weight and pressure. This is also ideal for creating long-term bonds that may be tested during shipping. Packages sealed with hot melt will be able to carry more goods and may ultimately cut back on the number of boxes shipped in the long run.

Hot melt packages provide a professional look. Packages sealed with hot melt will have a better appearance overall. Instead of messily applied tape, the hot melt security tape will give packages a sleeker look that consumers will appreciate, improving not only the professional appearance of the packages, but the consumer experience as well.

Packages will be tamper evident. As with all shipment processes, it is important to be able to know if and when a product has been tampered with. In the event that a package sealed with hot melt is tampered with, a trace will be left behind and visible to those on the receiving end of the package. This taper evident tape ensures that all products are accounted for and have not been tampered with during the shipment process.

Save on time and money with hot melt. Hot melt adhesive is typically ½ to ⅓ the cost of packaging tape. Companies would be saving money on the assembly of boxes and other cardboard cartons with the use of hot melt adhesive. Not only will money be saved with hot melt, but production will also increase. Hot melt is typically used for high-speed case and carton assembly, which can increase the overall productivity and cost effectiveness of a business.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing Security Tape Supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing