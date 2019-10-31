Security Tape Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Lists and Explains 4 Security Tape Uses

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The security of its products is a priority for every business. After all, cargo is valuable, and should anything happen to it, a business is set-up for immediate losses. This fact is what makes a thorough security regimen so essential to day-to-day business. But how does one make an effective security plan? Well, starting from the smallest piece and building up, of course. Tamper evident security tape is an essential security tool for any shipment, and should be the starting point of a security regimen. Security tape supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing lists and explains 4 security tape uses.

What is Security Tape?

Tamper evident security tape is a valuable layer of added security for any package, shipment, or pallet being shipped from any origin to any destination. It is an adhesive tape primarily used to act as a deterrent to theft or tampering. It acts as a security measure by utilizing tamper-evident features, such as high-visibility void messages or delamination upon removal. Rolls of security tape can often be customized with business logos and specialized coding or numbering to add to their effectiveness. Tamper evident security tape can also feature more high-tech security solutions, including RFID chips, holography, and barcodes for even better tamper-evident security.

What is it useful for?

Being a security tool, tamper evident security tape primarily aims to reduce any potential shipping losses and tampering from taking place from destination A to B. Below are a few key applications that best utilize the features of tamper-evident security tape.

Packing tape on small boxes: Shipments of smaller bottles or boxes can utilize tamper evident security tape as a layer of security. Security tape serves as a method of securing important shipments with the right indicators, being an important security measure taken to ensure small boxes or shipments arrive safely to their destination.

Packaging tape on large shipping containers: Even if the subject is larger, there's no less need for the right security measures to be taken. Like smaller boxes, larger shipping container can also utilize tamper evident security tape as a method to seal and secure cargo both inside the container and the container itself. Paired with other seals as well, security tape provides a piece of an overall more comprehensive security regimen to continuously protect cargo from harm.

Sealing palletized goods: Another common use for tamper evident security tape is sealing pallets of goods and unit loads. The addition of security tape on pallets adds another layer of security inside shipments so any potential tampering or theft can be alerted early on. Securing unit loads is essential for ensuring inventory stays safe and protected while sitting idle.

Tamper evident security tape is a valuable security tool for any industry involved in shipping. It's tamper-evident features and customizability make it both a versatile and effective layer of protection that can only be beneficial to business security.

