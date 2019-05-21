PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most common ways to ship merchandise is less than truckload or LTL shipments. This term refers to relatively small freight that may be transported on pallets and in crates, rather than full containers. Due to the small size of these types of shipments and their alternative method of transportation, it is important to remember that security measures still need to be taken. Security tape supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, shares three reasons to use security tape on LTL shipments.

Protect your shipments. The addition of security tape to LTL shipments will provide a tamper-evident seal to the products, allowing those handling the merchandise to determine if an item was manipulated with during the shipping process. Improperly secured LTL shipments are easy to tamper with and oftentimes, these shipments do not use security measures to help detect tampering, theft, or misuse of the products. The use of security tape on these shipments may not only deter theft, but may also be useful for those handing the products to help determine if and when tampering has occurred. Monitor changes to inventory. Aside from protecting inventory and deterring theft, security tape also offers a method of inventory monitoring. During the LTL shipment process, various individuals will come in contact with the products, which may be harmful if proper inventory monitoring and tracking procedures are not put into place. The use of security tape will allow for closer product management, giving handlers the opportunity to track the entire product journey from one checkpoint to another. As a result, any negative changes in merchandise throughout the shipping process can be monitored, recorded, and taken care of promptly. Security tape can be cost-effective. When shipping goods, costs may add up quickly. However, replacing lost or stolen goods can be more of a cost burden on companies than taking the time to secure those goods in the first place. Unprotected shippers may face higher insurance premiums, time-consuming customs inspections, lost sales, and unhappy customers. Implementing security tape into the shipping process can minimize those costs and bring a level of security to both the business and their customers.

The addition of security tape on LTL shipments is a safe and secure way to ensure that materials are protected throughout the entire shipment process, which is why companies should consider incorporating this security measure into their next LTL shipment.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing security tape supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

