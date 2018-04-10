Security that Works! Hillstone Networks Showcases Layered Security Solutions at RSAC 2018

"At Hillstone Networks, we solve a wide array of security challenges for our enterprise customers and Service Providers," says Lingling Zhang, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing from Hillstone Networks. "Hillstone's layered network security architecture is designed to defend modern enterprise and Service Provider networks. The products are easy to deploy, manage, and interconnect with other Hillstone products as well as other technology vendors, to create a comprehensive layered defense solution that is both practical and that actually works."

At RSAC, company will highlight four key network security solutions that address today's security challenges:

Advanced Threat Prevention: Hillstone Networks has a unique and effective approach to address advanced threats such as Ransomware. With its sophisticated layered defense, multiple patented detection engines, and targeted threat correlation capabilities, Hillstone solutions detect and mitigate ransomware at every stage of its threat trajectory.

Micro-Segmentation for Virtualized Data Centers: Hillstone CloudHive is an advanced Micro-segmentation solution designed from the ground up for the demands of the virtualized datacenter. It provides unprecedented traffic and threat visibility, reducing the datacenter threat surface to near-zero.

Security for Network Function Virtualization (NFV): Hillstone CloudEdge provides a complete VNF solution for NFV environment which support various cloud platforms, deployment automation, service orchestration and more. This is the key reason that Hillstone Networks is a leading security vendor with the broadest compatibility and multiple production deployment for NFV.

Security as a Service for MSSPs: A cloud-based security management and analytics platform, CloudView provides security services across the Hillstone products with 24/7 mobile and web access from anywhere on any device.

For more information, visit www.hillstonenet.com.

About Hillstone Networks

Founded in 2006, Hillstone delivers proven, high-performance network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, financial and educational institutions, service providers, and data centers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls.

