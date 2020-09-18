Security Validation | SecValMSP Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2020

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Security Validation | SecValMSP to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top250 ).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert's continued, organic readership growth.

"We continue to remain laser focused on the cyber-security needs and challenges faced by our clients. This award serves as validation that our client's decision to engage Security Validation | SecValMSP as their Trusted Partner is and will always be in their businesses best interest," said David Durko, CEO, Security Validation | SecValMSP. "This award belongs to our employees equally who work diligently and tirelessly to ensure our customers remain safe."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Security Validation | SecValMSP on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year's honorees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk and safeguard digital assets worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in revenue for 2020, up 16% from in 2019. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

: Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report. Profits : 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020.

: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honorees have surfaced since last year's report.

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250 .

Security Validation | SecValMSP is leading Managed Security Service Provider with a Global Presence. Our goal is to always provide our customers with the tools, guidance and oversight necessary to protect their business.

In today's digital economy, businesses are under increasing scrutiny from consumers, regulators and others about their ability to protect data. The myriad of risks to data being faced by businesses as they collect, use and store data can be daunting as well as costly especially if they suffer a data breach. Moreover, businesses are facing a mountain of compliance requirements that can be difficult to understand and implement.

Security Validation | SecValMSP is a leading data security and privacy consulting firm offering a suite of products and services that enable businesses to navigate the complex data protection landscape. We are a Qualified Security Assessor ("QSA") and Authorized Scan Vendor ("ASV") recognized by the PCI Security Standards Council. Our clients engage with data security and privacy professionals who have broad knowledge and expertise in areas such as PCI-DSS, GDPR, HIPAA/Hitech, Coppa, ISO27000 and more.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

