Security Validation Adds Jonathan Hale as Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

Security Validation

18 May, 2023, 08:31 ET

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Security Validation) –Recognizing the impact Artificial Intelligence enabled fraud is having on the enterprise and the fundamental changes to the enterprise attack surface organizations will look for technology partners that embrace this new technology, leverage it in their defense of client systems and know how to protect against the misuse of these technologies aimed to harm customer systems. 

To ensure Security Validation remains ranked as a top security provider we are pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Hale as Chief Technology Officer. Jonathan's duties will include fostering the growth of our core security offerings while building a robust AI security platform that will protect clients from AI enabled threats.  Jonathan will also become product owner of SecValBEACON Security Validation's proprietary Governance, Risk and Compliance reporting dashboard.

"We are extremely pleased to have Jonathan join the Security Validation team. His experience and command of complex technologies will be a valuable resource to our clients," said David Durko CEO of Security Validation.  "Jonathan brings more than 25 years of proven technology leadership in IT security and operations, project management, and contract negotiations. "Jonathan is known for his security first approaches to modern technology problems and bringing together security service offerings to meet the changing demands and needs of global customers," Durko continued.

Prior to Security Validation, Jonathan served as Chief Information Security Officer of NuArx Inc, where he was responsible for growth offerings in the PCI space, innovative design of new products and building a next generation security platform to manage end to end security for customers.

Jonathan graduated from Virginia Tech with an M.S. in Psychology, and holds the following professional certifications CEH, CISSP and QSA.

About Security Validation

Security Validation is a leading managed security provider servicing more than 1,500 across the globe. At Security Validation we are "Your Trusted Advisor."

Contact:

Dawn Bruno
President
Security Validation LLC
+1 888 987 1335
[email protected]
www.securityval.com

SOURCE Security Validation

