Security Yearbook 2021 by Richard Stiennon Published

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, industry analyst, and founder of IT-Harvest, Richard Stiennon, announced the publication of "Security Yearbook 2021: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry." The book is available at http://www.it-harvest.com/shop. It was produced and printed in hardcover with the support of sponsors Anitian and Cofense.

Security Yearbook 2021 Richard Stiennon, industry analyst and author of Security Yearbook 2021

2020 was a year of dramatic developments for the cybersecurity industry. There were two notable failures of funded startups added to the chapter on failures. 271 vendors received new funding for a total of $10 billion in new investments. 225 vendors were acquired with private equity claiming the majority of M&A activity. Complete lists of new funding and M&A are published in the new book. The impact of COVID-19 slowed growth for many vendors as they expected demand to drop. But the move to work-from-home increased demand for technology to protect newly distributed organizations. Zero trust networking and SASE solutions saw tremendous growth in 2020.

"Security Yearbook" is the only published history of the IT security industry. This year the 2021 edition includes 2,615 vendors listed by country and category. The percent change in headcount is provided for each vendor. "This is one of the most valuable metrics for determining a vendor's health," Stiennon said. "Successful companies grow. By monitoring head count I can get early warning of trouble at a vendor."

The result of over a decade of research, "Security Yearbook 2021" starts at the early days of RACF, ACF2, Check Point Software, Symantec, and McAfee, coming right up to the present day.

"Security Yearbook 2021" is not a summary of technologies; this is a book filled with rich histories of the vendors and the people behind the companies – the misfits and pioneers – that have built today's $300+ billion cybersecurity industry.

Their individual stories are recounted in their own voice alongside the author's market research and analysis, making this a one-of-a-kind read and an indispensable guide to the entire IT security industry.

"Security Yearbook has become my life's work," said Richard Stiennon. "It is a full-time job just keeping up with the space. In this book I incorporate everything I have learned in 25 years of being part of an industry that grows over 24% every year."

"Security Yearbook" is already an indispensable reference for industry veterans and CISOs. Industry analysts, Wall Street analysts, professors, and marketing teams use it for product selection, and identifying trends. The industry is subdivided into 16 different sectors, including Network, Endpoint, Data Security, GRC, and MSSPs. New sectors such as Security Analytics, Threat Intelligence, and Deception will be of particular interest to practitioners who are looking to understand advanced cyber defense tools and practices.

About Stiennon:

Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the 2,615 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He was a lecturer at Charles Sturt University in Australia. He is the author of Security Yearbook 2021: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019 he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He writes for Security Boulevard and The Analyst Syndicate. He is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the board of Anitian. Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc. and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to that he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London. Follow @cyberwar on Twitter.

About Anitian

Anitian delivers a fast path to security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform and SecureCloud DevSecOps Platform help high-growth SaaS companies get applications to market quickly, so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Its automated cloud platform and service delivers a full suite of security controls – pre-engineered and pre-configured to security standards such as FedRAMP, PCI, CMMC, GDPR, or ISO27001. Anitian's pre-engineered environment and platform use the full power and scale of the cloud to accelerate time-to-market and time-to-revenue. Find out more at http://www.anitian.com.

About Cofense

Cofense® is a provider of phishing detection and response solutions. Designed for enterprise organizations, the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) platform leverages a global network of over 25 million people actively reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. When deploying the full suite of Cofense solutions, organizations can educate employees on how to identify and report phish, detect phish in their environment and respond quickly to remediate threats. With seamless integration into most major TIPs, SIEMs, and SOARs, Cofense solutions easily align with existing security ecosystems. Find out more at http://www.cofense.com.

