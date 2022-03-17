Security Yearbook 2022 to Launch May 25, 2022

Security Operations the Fastest Growing Segment of the Cybersecurity Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, industry analyst, and founder of IT-Harvest, Richard Stiennon, announced the publication date of May 25, 2022 for "Security Yearbook 2022: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry." It is available for pre-order at www.it-harvest.com/shop. Security Yearbook 2022 is the first edition to be printed in color.

"Security Yearbook 2022" is the third edition of the annual "Security Yearbook," a desktop reference for the entire cybersecurity industry. There are completely updated sections on funding rounds, publicly traded company performance, cyber attacks, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). The Directory contains 2,850 vendors arranged alphabetically and by country and category compared to the 2,615 that were tracked in the 2021 edition.

The most dramatic result of 2021 was in new funding. Cybersecurity investments broke all records: $26 billion compared to the $10.7 billion recorded in Security Yearbook 2021. There were 474 companies that took in new funding. Over 100 vendors took in more than $50 million apiece.

Of the 16 sectors, Security Operations grew the fastest at 25% year over year, indicating that more enterprises are investing in building SOC capabilities.

"Security Yearbook" is the only published history of the IT security industry. This year the 2022 edition includes 2,850 vendors listed by country and category. The percent change in headcount for each vendor is provided in the Directory. "This is one of the most valuable metrics for determining a vendor's health," Stiennon said. "Successful companies grow."

The result of over a decade of research, "Security Yearbook 2022" starts at the early days of RACF, ACF2, Check Point Software, Symantec, and McAfee, coming right up to the present day, including the dramatic transformation occurring at McAfee.

"Security Yearbook 2022" is a book filled with rich histories of the vendors and the people behind the companies – the misfits and pioneers – that have together built today's $300+ billion cybersecurity industry.

Their individual stories are recounted in their own voice alongside the author's market research and analysis, making this a one-of-a-kind read and an indispensable guide to the entire IT security industry.

"'Security Yearbook' has become my life's work," said Richard Stiennon. "It is a full-time job just keeping up with the space. In this book I incorporate everything I have learned in 26 years of being part of an industry that grows over 24% annually."

"Security Yearbook 2021" is already an indispensable reference for industry veterans and CISOs. Industry analysts, Wall Street analysts, professors, and marketing teams use it for product selection, and short-listing. The industry is subdivided into 16 different sectors, including Network, Endpoint, Data Security, GRC, and MSSPs. New sectors such as Security Analytics, Threat Intelligence, and Deception will be of particular interest to practitioners who are looking to understand advanced cyber defense tools and practices.

About Stiennon

Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the 2,850 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 31 countries on six continents. He published Curmudgeon: How to Succeed as an Industry Analyst in 2020. In 2019 he published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey. He also wrote Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He is a member of the advisory board at several technology startups and sits on the boards of Anitian, and QuickHeal. Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc. and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to that he was a Research VP at Gartner. He has a BS. in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London. Follow @cyberwar on Twitter.

