SecurityGate Announces Strategic Partnership with MicroSec

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate, Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for OT/ICS cyber improvement, announces a strategic partnership with MicroSec, an innovative zero-trust platform solution. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as SecurityGate expands its offerings to include MicroSec's innovative product suite, further enhancing its commitment to delivering cybersecurity solutions to the growing critical sector markets.

Under this partnership, SecurityGate will be the exclusive North American reseller and promote and sell MicroSec's advanced cybersecurity products. MicroSec's Asset Inventory, Intrusion Detection, Threat Management, and adaptive cybersecurity technologies will complement SecurityGate's existing suite of SaaS platform value, providing CISOs and OT Directors with a complete, holistic way to evaluate, categorize, and action on cyber strategies.

"We are excited to offer US industrial customers a truly remarkable solution. MicroSec is already delivering at scale in Europe and Asia," CEO and Co-Founder Ted Gutierrez said. "This technical collaboration expands our product portfolio to meet the growing demand of asset owners that want recommendations to solve cyber solutions post assessment. The partnership between MicroSec and SecurityGate is set to revolutionize the cybersecurity industry in the US. By combining MicroSec's proficiency in threat intelligence and incident response with SecurityGate's all-encompassing risk management platform, the two companies will provide organizations with the necessary tools to confidently handle the ever-changing threat landscape. This will enable them to make well-informed decisions to safeguard their digital assets."

Dr. Vishram, CEO of MicroSec, shared his vision for the partnership: "Joining forces with SecurityGate marks a pivotal moment in our journey to transform cybersecurity delivery in North America. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions, leveraging SecurityGate's innovative platform to provide unparalleled insights and operational efficiencies. It's a testament to our dedication to equipping businesses with the means to thrive securely in the digital age. Together, we're establishing a new benchmark for cybersecurity resilience and strategic business growth."

About SecurityGate

SecurityGate is an innovative software company that has built the leading SaaS platform to enable cyber teams to secure the world's critical infrastructure. With SecurityGate's critical infrastructure expertise, simplified dashboards, and actionable data workflows, asset owners and consultant partners are empowered to collaborate and mature cyber programs faster and easier than traditional manual methods.

To learn more about SecurityGate, visit www.securitygate.io

About MicroSec

A deeptech cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore, MicroSec is the first in the world to achieve Security-by-Design & Zero-trust for constrained IoT devices. It is a global market leader in IoT security for OT environments, enabling end-to-end security from the Edge. MicroSec's industry expertise includes critical infrastructure, Industry 4.0, smart cities, and OEMs, providing Zero-trust security from the device layer to the cloud.

To learn more about MicroSec, visit www.usec.io or contact [email protected]

