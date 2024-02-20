SecurityGate Appoints Fred Lummis as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate, the provider of the leading SaaS Platform for OT cyber improvement, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Fred Lummis as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lummis will be responsible for developing and managing key financial initiatives to support the company's strategic goals.

"When my co-founder and I extended the invitation, we were delighted to hear his excitement. Having evaluated thousands of deals in his capacity as an investor, his decision to step into the SecurityGate fold, transitioning from years of invaluable board service to a more hands-on role, is a profound endorsement for our team," Ted Gutiérrez, CEO & Co-Founder of SecurityGate, shared.

With an impressive track record of managing and scaling investments over nearly two decades in financial leadership roles, Lummis brings a wealth of experience in scaling SaaS companies, board leadership, due diligence, and financial modeling. Prior to joining SecurityGate, Lummis served as a Partner at energy-focused VC firm Houston Ventures, where he played a pivotal role in sourcing and originating investment in Energy-specific verticals, including an investment in SecurityGate in 2020.

"I've watched up close as SecurityGate has matured into a class leader in OT cybersecurity. The market opportunity today is massive for cyber risk process improvement across the industrial space. SecurityGate is strategically positioned at a critical junction in the cyber ecosystem to empower its customers with the data they need to optimize their security budgets," Lummis said.

SecurityGate is an innovative software company that has built the leading SaaS platform to enable cyber teams to secure the world's critical infrastructure. With SecurityGate's critical infrastructure expertise, simplified dashboards, and actionable data workflows, asset owners and consultant partners are empowered to collaborate and mature cyber programs faster and easier than traditional manual methods.

SecurityGate serves clients across the Energy, Utilities, Manufacturing, and Transportation sectors, covering hundreds of critical facilities globally. SecurityGate has received the State of Texas Governor's Award and Game Changer Award in Utilities and was named a Most Promising Technology Company by the Rice Alliance. SecurityGate is a member of startup communities, ION Houston, Geekdom in San Antonio, and Capital Factory in Austin and Dallas.

