SecurityGate Unveils New Channel Program

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate, the provider of the leading SaaS platform for OT cyber improvement, is excited to announce the launch of its new channel program aimed at collaborating with service providers, resellers, technology integrators, and OEMs. This strategic initiative is designed to empower asset owners to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

Effective cyber defenses are crucial as threats become more complex and frequent. SecurityGate understands the importance of mitigating risks and protecting critical assets. To achieve this goal, we strive to establish solid relationships with service providers, resellers, technology integrators, and OEMs. By working together, we can deliver comprehensive solutions that help keep assets safe and secure.

"Considering SecurityGate's success in adding value to the critical infrastructure asset owner market to make cyber investment decisions based on risk posture and maturity over time, it makes perfect sense for us to enable our consultant and service provider partners to do the same. Our new channel program will allow partners to view, manage, and generate additional revenue streams to continue expanding the value that asset owner customers receive in their cyber journey. It's a win-win-win situation for all parties involved," Derek Nelson, VP of Sales, said.

The newly launched Channel Program offers a variety of benefits, including:

Access to the SecurityGate Platform: Partners will gain access to SecurityGate's innovative SaaS platform for OT cyber improvement, including a library of 25+ out-of-the-box frameworks, reporting automation, visual dashboards, and more. Collaborative Training and Support: SecurityGate will provide extensive training and support to enable partners to deploy, manage, and support its cybersecurity solutions effectively. This ensures that partners have the knowledge and expertise to deliver exceptional service to their clients. Co-Marketing Opportunities: Partners will collaborate on marketing initiatives, including joint webinars, branded collateral, and campaigns, to increase brand visibility. Revenue Growth: The program offers financial incentives such as discounted pricing options and compensation for referrals and resellers to drive revenue growth and maximize profitability for partners.

"Savvy asset owners know the value of working with consultants, service, and integrator professionals in niche market segments, and so do we. With resource-constrained operational teams, the globe's critical infrastructure security teams rely heavily on the consultant market, and we're ready to deliver on the demand to push our best-in-class software through those teams," CEO Ted Gutierrez said.

SecurityGate invites service providers, resellers, technology integrators, and OEMs who share their commitment to cybersecurity excellence to join its Channel Program and embark on a mutually beneficial journey toward success.

About SecurityGate

SecurityGate is an innovative software company that has built the leading SaaS platform to enable cyber teams to secure the world's critical infrastructure. With SecurityGate's critical infrastructure expertise, simplified dashboards, and actionable data workflows, asset owners and consultant partners are empowered to collaborate and mature cyber programs faster and easier than traditional manual methods.

SecurityGate serves clients across the Energy, Utilities, Manufacturing, and Transportation sectors, covering hundreds of critical facilities globally. SecurityGate has received the State of Texas Governor's Award and Game Changer Award in Utilities and was named a Most Promising Technology Company by the Rice Alliance. SecurityGate is a member of startup communities, ION Houston, Geekdom in San Antonio, and Capital Factory in Austin and Dallas.

