SecurityGate.io Included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security

HOUSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate.io, the #1 risk management platform for industrial cybersecurity, today announced it has been included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security. Named by Gartner as a "Multifunction OT Security Platform", SecurityGate.io is recognized as a platform that helps security and risk management leaders "support their organizations' efforts to improve operational resilience."

Gartner notes, "leading organizations are starting to elevate OT security requirements into their enterprise risk management (ERM) efforts by adopting an integrated security strategy across IT, OT, CPS, physical security and supply chain security." SecurityGate.io, deployed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, assists leaders with the challenges of managing cyber risk across an organization of diverse assets, people, and processes.

The SecurityGate.io platform shows company-wide views of cyber controls, maturity, and compliance. Dashboards, using a business context-aware scoring system, draw attention to areas that need improvement. This provides leaders with a prioritized view of next steps, making it easier to decide where and when to invest resources across their people, processes and technology, from IT to OT. Cybersecurity consultants and risk management leaders can discover cyber risks sooner and make improvements faster by making use of:

Fast, SaaS workflows and reporting automation that reduce the effort it takes to perform cyber assessments and speed up the time to results by reducing or eliminating manual spreadsheet processes.

Macro dashboard views with drill-down capabilities offering a fast way to understand trends in missing controls, and capabilities to benchmark risk posture and maturity improvement progress from one facility to another.

Centralized collaboration for consultants, suppliers, and asset owning stakeholders covering all activities associated with remediations and improvements.

An open API for custom reporting and data integration, along with a variety of pre-built system integrations for popular asset discovery, network security, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platforms.

"Cyber threats to industrial operations and workplace safety are rapidly changing, testing how quickly these critical infrastructure organizations can adjust. Our diverse team at SecurityGate.io has a deep history of working in industrial environments in both operational and risk management capacities. We know downtime, safety, and efficiency can often be challenging to manage when risks and threats evolve so quickly," says SecurityGate.io co-founder and CEO, Ted Gutierrez. "We're pleased to be named in Gartner's Market Guide for Operational Technology Security. As the only company listed in the guide to provide SaaS workflows across the lifecycle of OT cyber risk management processes, we're eager and excited to help this industry."

Gartner clients can download the Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Operational Technology Security, January 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SecurityGate.io

SecurityGate.io is a Houston-based cybersecurity software company. Our risk management platform helps industrial companies discover cyber risks sooner and make improvements faster. We achieve this by replacing slow, manual risk management processes with digital automation, agile workflows, and data intelligence. Our customers include Chevron, Westlake Chemical, Diamond Offshore, and Patterson UTI.

Media Contact:

Matt Wilbanks

[email protected]

SOURCE SecurityGate.io

Related Links

https://securitygate.io

