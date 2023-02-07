SecurityGen targets South-East Asia as 5G takes off

Driven by the region's ambitious 5G rollout, SecurityGen targets South-East Asia for sustained growth opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGen, the award-winning provider of security solutions and services for the telecom industry, is set to focus on South-East Asia as the business outlines its growth strategy for 2023. This focus is being driven by the switch-on of 5G networks across the region and the associated launch of new services for subscribers and business customers.

SecurityGen co-founder and CEO Amit Nath

South-East Asia is of huge importance to SecurityGen, accounting as it does for 40 percent of its 2022 revenues. Two large operators in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia already use SecurityGen for their mobile network security. The security solutions provider also works with leading operators in a number of other nations in the region.

5G is on the move in Malaysia and South-East Asia. According to network equipment firm Ericsson in its November 2022 Mobility Report, 5G will become the leading mobile technology in the region, with a near 50 percent penetration rate by 2028. 5G subscribers here are forecast to rise from an estimated 30m in 2022 up to 620m by the end of 2028.

Amit Nath, co-founder and CEO of SecurityGen, commented, "South-East Asia is a hub for innovation in new 5G applications and services – from Fixed Wireless Access to Connected Homes, Smart Cities and IoT-enabled automation and manufacturing. But to truly take advantage of the new opportunities and possibilities presented by 5G, operators must be confident that their networks are safe, secure and resilient: and that their customers are fully protected."

Recent high-profile cyber-attacks on mobile operators around the world have highlighted their vulnerability. Operators generate large revenues, serve millions of customers, and store and carry enormous volumes of data. It's these factors that make them high-value targets for hackers and cyber criminals.

Amit continued, "Network security is both an operational and commercial imperative for operators everywhere. Because 5G networks provide an expanded range of services and connect an expanded number of devices, they offer an expanded attack surface for hackers to exploit."

He added, "We are supplementing our commitment to South-East Asia with the relocation of our experts to the region and also developing local talent to create a dedicated research team there. This team will draw upon SecurityGen's in-depth expertise in the telecom domain, and alongside our innovative solutions and services specially designed to help ensure secure 5G transitions for MNOs, we are ideally positioned to partner with local operators in their 5G transformation journeys."

Dmitry Kurbatov, co-founder and CTO, SecurityGen, added, "Earlier this month, we shared our top cyber-security challenges for mobile operators for the coming year, including 5G's vulnerability to attack. Other leading threats include cyber-attacks from hostile states and organized crime groups: and also advanced ransomware attacks. This information will be of significant value to those operators who are about to embark on or who are already rolling out 5G."

"We have always been focused on empowering network owners and enterprises with comprehensive, future-ready security solutions," he continued. "With our stack of carrier-grade telecom security solutions and in-depth expertise, we are excited to grow and deepen our engagements with leading operators in this region."

Rome-based SecurityGen was founded in early 2022 and is transforming 5G cyber-security for mobile operators in South-East Asia and elsewhere around the world. With a research-backed approach to cyber-security and a focus on empowering network operators and enterprises with comprehensive, future-ready security solutions that ensure resilient telecom transformations, SecurityGen introduced the ACE (Artificial Cybersecurity Expert) breach and attack simulation platform last year. ACE is the first completely automated breach and attack simulation platform is purpose-built for securing mobile networks.

SecurityGen followed up the ACE platform with the launch at the end of last year of the 5G Cyber-Security Lab, a virtual environment where operators can test new solutions and methods for protecting their 5G networks against threats and vulnerabilities.

About SecurityGen

Founded in 2022, SecurityGen is a global company focused on telecom security. We deliver a solid security foundation to drive secure telecom digital transformations and ensure safe and robust network operations. Our extensive product and service portfolio provides complete protection against existing and advanced telecom security threats.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997649/SecurityGen_co_founder_and_CEO_Amit_Nath_Feb2023.jpg

SOURCE SecurityGen