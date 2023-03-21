SecurityHQ Appointed a Leader in KuppingerCole's 2023 Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE Report

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ, a Leading Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), are delighted to announce their inclusion in the latest KuppingerCole Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE.

The KuppingerCole Market Compass covers the trends that are influencing the market, and the essential capabilities required of solutions. This specific report provides a benchmarking system, to highlight and compare prominent cyber security Operation Centres leading the way throughout the UAE. It also provides ratings of how well these solutions meet expectations.

SecurityHQ's multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents, via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response.

"Outsourcing security operations is the only way many organizations are able to consolidate all of their security threats, tools, and systems into a single point of control to resolve alerts, respond to indicators of compromise, analyze security data, and continually improve security posture. SecurityHQ is a well-established partner for outsourcing security operations for organizations of all sizes around the world, with security operations centers in six regions, guaranteed regional data residency, mobile app support, and consistently high scores across all key capabilities."- Warwick Ashford, Senior Analyst, KuppingerCole

'Being named a leader reflects our dedication, hard work and passion. This Market Compass Report demonstrates our strength within the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates specifically. Every year we advance our capabilities and develop our offerings and are setting the standard for others to follow.'– Aaron Hambleton, Director for Middle East & Africa, SecurityHQ

About SecurityHQ

Global MSSP with world-class Security Operation Centers (SOC's) located around the world, to manage, detect and defend against all malicious activity. Powered by real-time log analytics, security orchestration, automation & response tooling for investigation, threat hunting and response, the company's 300+ analysts are available to detect, monitor & respond to cyber threats around the clock, to address security risks and challenges, and improve security posture. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise-grade experience that ensures all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

