SecurityHQ Opens New Security Operations Centre in New York

SecurityHQ have been operating in the United States for many years. With the expansion of the team and the demand of U.S. based clients, it was a natural decision to open a new SOC based in New York.

The company was selected as 2021 IBM Beacon Award winner for their Outstanding Security Solution, by industry specialists, IBM executives and analysts who recognized how SecurityHQ's Incident Management Platform enables client success.

'We have seen cyber threats grow exponentially over this last year. As security threats increase around the world, the right people, processes, and technology needs to be in place for every organisation. Which is why we have launched our new SecurityHQ Security Operations Centre (SOC) to enhance the services to our U.S. clients, and to act as an extension of their teams. We have invested heavily in additional technology and people, with supplementary cyber security capabilities, Service Delivery Managers, analysts, upgraded platforms and scalability, to ensure that we deliver for our U.S. customers.' - Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ Inc.

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a Global MSSP with world-class Security Operation Centres (SOC's) located across the globe, to manage, detect and defend against all malicious activity. Powered by real-time log analytics, security orchestration, automation & response tooling for investigation, threat hunting and response, the companies 260+ analysts are available to detect, monitor & respond to cyber threats around the clock, to address security risks and challenges, and improve security posture. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise-grade experience that ensures all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

