SecurityMatters Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its Game Changing Industrial Cybersecurity Solution, SilentDefense™

"SecurityMatters' SilentDefense™ operates as an automatic and passive monitoring solution that analyzes the behaviors of network users and devices, including machinery status, remote or on-site employee access, and potential hacker activities within the network," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst for Security. "It leverages patented machine learning capabilities to monitor the IT/OT ecosystems from three central angles—network, protocols, and semantics. It combines this machine learning with a vast industrial threat library and a comprehensive protection program to deliver timely and actionable updates regarding new threats."

SilentDefense™ empowers operators to customize and filter the data displayed on its dashboard and allows users to investigate historical data. This information is particularly helpful for evaluating unusual IT/OT network activity and determining whether a piece of equipment needs repairs due to maintenance failure or machine hacking and controlling.

Notably, SilentDefense™ is self-configuring and needs minimal human interaction, which reduces labor costs on monitoring efforts. It has built-in integration capabilities with all major security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, a vast range of IT asset management integrations, and almost all firewall applications available on the market.

"With established offices in Europe and the US, SecurityMatters has developed its business worldwide in industries such as electric utilities, water, oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure," noted VanZandt. "Its year-over-year customer acquisition growth rate of 100% is a testament to its customer centricity and desire to provide clients with an overall superior experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SecurityMatters

SecurityMatters empowers critical infrastructure and manufacturing organizations with the ability to identify, analyze and respond to industrial threats and flaws, minimizing troubleshooting costs and unexpected downtime. We leverage OT-specific knowledge and understanding to provide visibility into critical assets and their activity and detect operational problems and cyber security threats as soon as they appear. We employ engaging, interactive visualizations and actionable insights to provide our customers with all the information they need to make their industrial networks cyber resilient. Our revolutionary network monitoring platform has been successfully deployed by customers worldwide. www.secmatters.com

