SecurityMetrics Exhibits PCI DSS v4.0 Solutions and Ecommerce Threat Research at the Annual PCI SSC Community Meeting as a Diamond Sponsor

OREM, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics, a leading innovator in compliance and cybersecurity, is proud to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the PCI SSC North America Community Meeting, which will take place from September 12th-14th in Portland, Oregon.

With a strong commitment to PCI compliance excellence and industry advancement, SecurityMetrics will be at the forefront of this event, offering its solutions to PCI DSS version 4.0, presenting on primary research affecting ecommerce website threats, forensic investigation expertise, live demos, and 1:1 time with their experienced QSAs.

SecurityMetrics is set to give five presentations that delve into the new PCI DSS v4.0 standard, specifically focusing on new requirements for ecommerce security (e.g., requirement 11.6.1).

Presentation details

Two-Part Series:

Part 1: "What Merchant Banks Need to Tell Their Ecommerce Merchants About PCI v4.0"

Date: Tuesday, September 12th

Time: 10:15-10:35 AM

Part 2: "What Ecommerce Merchants Need to Know About PCI v4.0"

Date: Tuesday, September 12th

Time: 10:45-11:05 AM

Tech Exchange "How to Protect Your Ecommerce Transactions: An Overview of PCI DSS v4.0 Changes for Ecommerce Sites"

Date: Wednesday, September 13th

Time: 3:25-3:45 PM

PFI Presentation "Ecommerce Research and Script Scanning Results"

Date: Wednesday, September 13th

Time: 3:25-3:45 PM

Main Stage Panel "Breach Trends & Lessons Learned - A Panel Discussion"

Date: Wednesday, September 13th

Time: 3:50 PM - 4:10 PM

Brad Caldwell, CEO of SecurityMetrics says, "We are excited to be a part of the 2023 PCI SSC North America Community Meeting and to contribute to the discussions that will shape the future of our industry. Our goal is to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity."

To help businesses prepare for PCI DSS v4.0, SecurityMetrics is offering a live demo of their 4.0 portal, which is designed to streamline and simplify the compliance process. SecurityMetrics' Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) will be available on-site to answer questions, and provide insights into the latest trends in cybersecurity and compliance.

For the first time ever, the SecurityMetrics Podcast, hosted by Jen Stone (Principal Security Analyst, QSA, CISSP, CISA), has been invited by the PCI Council to record multiple episodes of the podcast at the community meeting. Jen and other industry experts will discuss PCI DSS v4.0 and other cybersecurity topics.

If you have a topic you feel would contribute to this objective and would like to be considered as a guest, email us: [email protected] .

This year, SecurityMetrics is thrilled to offer high-value giveaways exclusively for event attendees including a free PCI DSS v4.0 Risk Check for Merchants and Acquirers and a free copy of the PCI Guide (valued at $129.99). These giveaways will be available our booth (booth #1). Additionally, those who stop by our booth to discuss their PCI DSS v4.0 needs can receive an Amazon Gift Card or a Tile mate.

SecurityMetrics looks forward to engaging with attendees, sharing knowledge, and fostering discussions that drive the industry forward. For more information about SecurityMetrics' participation at the PCI Community Meeting, please visit https://www.securitymetrics.com/events .

For press inquiries, call 801.995.6516 or email [email protected].

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. Industry standards don't keep up with the threat landscape, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). SecurityMetrics has over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

SOURCE SecurityMetrics, Inc.