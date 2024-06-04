SecurityMetrics Named Ecommerce Security Market Leader: Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

OREM, Utah, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics is proud to announce that it has won the Market Leader for Ecommerce Security award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Our Forensic Investigation and Penetration Testing teams worked tirelessly to create Shopping Cart Monitor to detect ecommerce skimming and help our customers comply with PCI DSS v4.0 requirements. We are ecstatic to have our innovation and effort recognized with this coveted cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and to be recognized by top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe is an honor," said Brad Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer at SecurityMetrics.

"SecurityMetrics embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About SecurityMetrics' Ecommerce Security Tools

Traditional security tools and policies were not originally developed to identify web skimming (particularly ecommerce checkout skimming), especially in dynamic environments like online retail shopping carts. One of the biggest challenges with ecommerce skimming (also known as eskimming) is that it is undetectable by security tools such as antivirus, vulnerability scans, and file integrity monitoring (FIM). SecurityMetrics patented WIM technology helps detect these skimming attacks by running at the precise moment a customer inputs their credit card information and checks what scripts are present at that time.

Moreover, the latest PCI DSS version 4.0, specifically in requirement 11.6.1, mandates organizations to implement change detection procedures and technologies to alert personnel to unauthorized modifications to the HTTP headers and contents of the page(s) used to house the third-party payment service provider (TPSP) iframe.

Shopping Cart Monitor addresses the growing demand for ecommerce threat detection tools by offering a user-friendly solution for eskimming detection that meets PCI v.4.0 requirements for ecommerce security protection.

Specifically, Shopping Cart Monitor helps with the following PCI v4.0 requirements:

Inventory Javascript (PCI req. 6.4.3): Any javascript on the page is inventoried and documented in order to meet PCI requirement 6.4.3. Both static and dynamically generated javascripts are analyzed and inventoried.

Look for Modifications (PCI req. 11.6.1): Shopping Cart Monitor looks for payment page modifications, meeting PCI requirement 11.6.1 in having a change and tamper-detection mechanism in place.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 21 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

