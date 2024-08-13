SecurityMetrics Participates on Global Executive Assessor Roundtable of the PCI Security Standards Council for 2024-2026

OREM, Utah, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics is proud to announce that it will be represented at the PCI Security Standards Council's (PCI SSC) Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) by its VP of Assessments, Gary Glover.

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) serves as a direct channel for communication between senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership.

SecurityMetrics is one of 33 organizations to join the PCI Security Standards Council's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessors community.

"The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs. We look forward to working with SecurityMetrics in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally," said PCI SSC Executive Director Gina Gobeyn. "We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we are providing the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today's modern cybercriminal. We're pleased to have SecurityMetrics on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally."

"I'm honored to serve on the Global Executive Assessor Roundtable and to represent SecurityMetrics in this way. Helping shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs is a position of trust, because these standards protect data on a global scale. I'll work hard to offer any insights and expertise that my career of twenty years has equipped me with," said Gary Glover, VP of Assessments at SecurityMetrics.

SecurityMetrics CEO, Brad Caldwell, commented, "I admire the PCI SCC for their dedication to refining PCI Security Standards and programs. By allowing professionals around the world to contribute, it elevates data security for everyone. We are excited to participate in this effort and we believe that Gary will be an asset to the Global Executive Assessor Roundtable."

To view the PCI SSC press release, visit this site, and to learn more about SecurityMetrics leading PCI compliance solutions, visit https://securitymetrics.com/pci.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 24 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

