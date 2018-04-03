SecurityMetrics Releases 2018 PCI Guide; Simplifies PCI Compliance Process

The SecurityMetrics 2018 Guide to PCI DSS Compliance includes research data from in-house forensic investigations. This section highlights the areas in which businesses are commonly found to be non-compliant and explains how that non-compliance directly contributes to data breaches.

Key 2017 forensic takeaways from the guide include:

The average organization was vulnerable to attack for 1,549 days

Cardholder data was captured by hackers for an average of 237 days

0% of breached organizations were found to be fully PCI compliant

The guide was specifically created to help merchants and service providers address the most problematic issues within the 12 PCI DSS requirements. This year's enhanced version was designed to function as an "interactive" document for all experience levels.

What readers will find in the 2018 Guide to PCI DSS Compliance:

Interactive IT task checklists at the end of each PCI requirement section. Includes space to track task assignments and completion dates.

Tips from experienced PCI auditors (QSAs).

A milestone-based reading guide chart organized according to the PCI Security Standards Council's "Prioritized Approach" to PCI compliance.

Latest updates to the PCI DSS version 3.2 with an outline of the PCI council's supplemental guidance and what it means for merchants and service providers.

"Our intent in creating the PCI Guide was to help organizations simplify PCI compliance and secure data. With those outcomes in mind, we've updated the 2018 edition to include practical helps that enhance the PCI experience at all stages," explains SecurityMetrics Audit Director, Matt Halbleib (QSA, PA-QSA, CISSP).

Download the 2018 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance here.

To learn more about SecurityMetrics, PCI DSS compliance, or to schedule a PCI audit, please call 801.705.5665, email consulting@securitymetrics.com, or visit www.securitymetrics.com/pci.

Press inquiries? Contact Meagan at 801.995.6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics (www.securitymetrics.com)

SecurityMetrics protects organizations including merchant and payments leaders, global acquirers,

and their retail customers from security breaches and data theft. The company is a leading innovator in and provider of data security, PCI compliance, and HIPAA compliance solutions. As an Approved Scanning Vendor and Qualified Security Assessor, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. SecurityMetrics offers HIPAA compliance programs and HIPAA compliance management tools, HIPAA audits, PCI audits, PCI program management and PCI compliance tools, penetration testing, and forensic analysis. Founded in October 2000, SecurityMetrics is a privately held company headquartered in Orem, Utah, USA.

