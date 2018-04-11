SecurityMetrics to Exhibit and Speak at ETA TRANSACT 2018; Demo New Products for PCI Compliance Simplification

As part of the "Risk, Fraud, and Security Technologies" track, SecurityMetrics' VP of Assessments, Gary Glover (QSA, CISSP), will present on the "Data Breach" panel. This panel is scheduled for 2 PM on Tuesday, April 17.

At booth #718, SecurityMetrics QSAs will be available for a casual "Mix and Mingle" featuring flavored sodas, music, and the opportunity to chat with experts about data security and PCI compliance. Sales teams will demo the latest SecurityMetrics PCI products. These new products enhance usability, speed, and efficiency for all channels:

SecurityMetrics FastPass is available within SecurityMetrics' Partner+ Portal.

For acquirers, ISOs, & Franchise Headquarters

Designed to increase scoping accuracy and reduce merchants' time & frustration

Pre-populates SAQ responses based on FastPass answers

Uses language familiar to users

Role-Based Permissions are now available within the Partner+ Portal.

For large acquirers who work with many merchant channels

Ability to assign users different levels of access & permissions

Audit Management Tool revolutionizes the entire audit process and experience.

For large merchants and service providers who need on-site audits

Gives visibility to customers to rack audit progress and findings

Provides a simple way for customers to communicate with auditors, download files from SecurityMetrics, and upload customers' documents

"SecurityMetrics is excited to participate again in ETA's annual TRANSACT conference. Providing a frictionless PCI compliance experience supports merchants in their efforts to ensure payment transaction security, so we're looking forward to showcasing the ways we've fine-tuned products like our Partner+ Portal and Audit Management Tool to achieve that," said David Meyers, Senior Director of Business Development at SecurityMetrics.

Download the 2018 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance:

http://info.securitymetrics.com/pci-guide

To learn more about SecurityMetrics or PCI DSS compliance, call 801.705.5665, email consulting@securitymetrics.com, or visit www.securitymetrics.com/pci.

For press inquiries, call 801.995.6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics (www.securitymetrics.com)

SecurityMetrics protects organizations including merchant and payments leaders, global acquirers, and their retail customers from security breaches and data theft. The company is a leading innovator in and provider of data security, PCI compliance, HIPAA compliance, and GDPR compliance solutions. As an Approved Scanning Vendor and Qualified Security Assessor, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. SecurityMetrics offers HIPAA compliance programs and HIPAA compliance management tools, HIPAA audits, PCI audits, PCI program management and PCI compliance tools, penetration testing, and forensic analysis. Founded in October 2000, SecurityMetrics is a privately held company headquartered in Orem, Utah, USA.

