SecurityMetrics Wins "Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year" in 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

SCI reduces the chances of an e-commerce skimming attack through the inspection of a website's shopping cart by a SecurityMetrics Forensic Investigator. The process involves the use of patented WIM Technology to determine if a website has fallen victim to JavaScript payment skimming. WIM technology can detect web skimming at the moment it is triggered and will alert a merchant if a webpage has been compromised, through tools like Shopping Cart Inspect and Shopping Cart Monitor.

Using Inspect, SecurityMetrics Forensic Analysts review the rendered webpage code in a shopping cart URL to collect evidence of a skimming attack. Inspect is non-intrusive and website reviews are conducted without business interruption or merchant installation/intervention.

Following the inspection, SecurityMetrics Forensic Analysts create a risk report illustrating a risk rating and include a list of vulnerabilities, ranking them from medium to high-risk based on the CVSS scale. The reports include a description of malicious JavaScript, identification of suspicious URLs on the website, a list of third-party domains participating in the e-commerce experience, and remediation recommendations. 24/7 technical support is also available to help with remediation.

"We understand how important it is to keep a business running as usual, so we designed SCI to discover website skimming attacks while still allowing business to continue uninterrupted. Our solution has been purpose-built to strengthen merchants, and our Forensic Analysts are at the forefront of emerging cyber threats," said Brad Caldwell, CEO of SecurityMetrics. "Our e-commerce investigations conducted by our expert Forensics Investigators will continue to identify trends that we will meet head-on with solutions that prioritize security technology for our valued global customer base."

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"SecurityMetrics knows that keeping your website up and running is vital to your business," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "SCI from SecurityMetrics helps businesses tackle vulnerabilities confidently and gives them the tools and support they need to identify malicious scripts, protect their business, and ensure customer trust. That makes SCI our choice for 2025's 'Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year!'"

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 100 million systems for data security and compliance. Industry standards don't keep up with the threat landscape, which is why SecurityMetrics hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service. Never have a false sense of security.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information, users can visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

