SecurityMetrics wins Grand and Bronze in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

OREM, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics announced today that Golden Bridge Awards has named their patented web skimming prevention product, Shopping Cart Monitor , the Gold winner in the "Monitoring and Testing Innovation" category in the 12th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards," said CEO Brad Caldwell. "Our ultimate mission is to help businesses protect data and prevent security breaches. Our Shopping Cart Monitor product does that by protecting online retailers and consumers on a large scale. Shopping Cart Monitor is poised to overcome the problem of web skimming faced by online merchants today."

The coveted Golden Bridge Awards recognize and honor the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, and more.

Judges from a broad spectrum of global industries participated in this year's Golden Bridge Awards. Their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and receive their awards during a virtual awards ceremony on December 7, 2020.

In addition to an award in Monitoring and Testing Innovation, SecurityMetrics won a Bronze in the "Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19" category. Their free Cybersecurity Hotline was and continues to be available for businesses facing cybersecurity issues amidst the additional challenges of COVID-19.

"Businesses are facing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 global crisis," said Matthew "Heff" Heffelfinger, SecurityMetrics Director of SEIM Operations. "The last concern they want to face is a crippling cyberattack on top of those other challenges. Our cyberattack hotline was created to give businesses of all sizes free, emergency access to cybersecurity analysts and professionals. We are helping them combat the tide of threat actors who are capitalizing on the current crisis."

For a complete list of the 2020 Golden Bridge Award winners announced visit https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/ ;

About the Golden Bridge Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

