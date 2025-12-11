SecurityPal AI Launches Concierge Agents™ to Bring AI-Driven Assurance Management to Modern Enterprises Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityPal AI, the Assurance Management Platform (AMP) used by leading high-growth companies and Fortune 500s, announced the launch of their Concierge Agents, beginning with "Libby", the Knowledge Librarian. Libby is the first of 10 highly specialized AI agents designed to act as an always-on, time-zone agnostic, extension of enterprise security, compliance, and GTM teams looking to deliver superior assurance for their customers, teams, partners and beyond.

The launch marks the company's most significant product transformation since its launch and emergence from stealth in the fall of 2022.

Customers can now engage with SecurityPal AI's Concierge Agents at whatever level works for their teams — whether that means interacting directly through Slack, Teams, email and/or other workplace tools, using the platform interface, or a combination of both. This flexibility allows organizations to effectively "hire" AI-powered teammates that manage core security assurance workflows at machine speed, while maintaining control over how deeply agents integrate into their day-to-day operations.

"I don't need another dashboard. I need the work done. SecurityPal's agents show up in Slack, handle the questionnaires, and escalate when it matters. That's the right interface for this kind of work," said Bil Harmer, CISO at Supabase.

SecurityPal AI processes over $10 billion in enterprise contract value monthly and has completed more than 3 million security assurance-related questions to date, providing valuable experience and data that now power its Concierge Agent platform.

"Every company is undergoing some form of metamorphosis right now," said Pukar C. Hamal, Founder & CEO of SecurityPal AI. "You either disrupt yourself or you get disrupted. We're choosing the former. These agents don't replace teams, they absorb the repetitive work so humans can focus on customer-facing, team-facing, and other human-facing work that requires superior judgment, strategy, and cross-functional alignment. We vehemently believe that humans will be even more critical in this new era of agentic AI."

"Security reviews are high-volume, high-stakes, and deeply tedious. The old model was hiring more people or buying more software licenses. The new model is an AI agent that integrates where your team already works and handles the grunt work while humans stay on the judgment calls. That's what SecurityPal built," said Harmer.

With Concierge Agents, SecurityPal AI is redefining how organizations manage questionnaires, security reviews, vendor risk assessments (TPRM), Trust Center operations, SOC alert enrichment, MSA security redline reviews, customer audits, compliance readiness and more. Each agent comes with the capacity to complete, on average, 10 large projects per month, with the option to scale usage on demand if needed. The primary driver for pricing is usage instead of users which means customers will only pay for what they use.

SecurityPal AI built its agents on five years of assurance-domain expertise, a proprietary dataset derived from thousands of real security exchanges, and internal systems like Ontology and Mission Control that have quietly powered the company's operations for years. The agents operate with tiered autonomy, similar to self-driving levels, with automated handling of predictable, high-volume tasks and human oversight for high-risk interpretation, policy nuance, and sensitive outputs. Unlike generic AI tools, Concierge Agents do not rely on the open web; all responses are grounded in vetted content, proprietary security data, and human QA from SecurityPal's 24/7 Security Assurance Command Center staffed by a growing team of 200 certified experts.

SecurityPal AI's shift reflects a broader enterprise demand for assurance that moves at the speed of business. As deal cycles compress and regulatory requirements multiply, security teams need capabilities that scale instantly without months-long procurement cycles or staffing delays.

"Modern security, GRC, and GTM teams didn't sign up to spend their days filling out forms and navigating different software portals. They signed up to protect their organizations, reduce risk, and drive growth. These agents give them the time back to do just that," Hamal added.

The first of these Concierge Agents, Libby, Librarian, is available globally beginning today. Most customers can onboard their first agents in under two weeks. Full documentation and agent profiles are available on SecurityPal's website .

About SecurityPal

SecurityPal is an Assurance Management Platform that blends AI-powered automation with expert oversight to help organizations accelerate trust, reduce friction, and streamline every aspect of the security, compliance, and vendor assurance lifecycle. Founded in 2020 and backed by Craft Ventures, SecurityPal is headquartered in San Francisco with its "Silicon Peaks" global command center in Kathmandu, Nepal. The company supports more than 1,000 organizations ranging from high-growth startups to publicly traded enterprises.



