SecurityPal Strengthens Leadership with Security Veterans Bil Harmer, Operating Partner and CISO at Craft Ventures, and Lena Smart, former CISO of MongoDB

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityPal , the leading provider of security review solutions for enterprise and high-growth companies, is proud to announce the appointment of two respected cybersecurity leaders to its team. Bil Harmer, Operating Partner & Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Craft Ventures, joins as Board Observer, while Lena Smart, former CISO of MongoDB and New York Power Authority, steps in as Head of Trust. These strategic appointments come as SecurityPal continues its mission to simplify and accelerate security reviews for some of the most security-conscious companies in the world, including OpenAI, Figma, Plaid, and Snap.

SecurityPal's unique fusion of advanced AI technology and certified, expert security review analysts has enabled it to offer the fastest, most accurate security review solution available.

Bil Harmer, Operating Partner & CISO at Craft Ventures and a recognized thought leader in enterprise security, brings deep expertise from previous leadership roles, including his time as CISO at Zscaler and as Vice President of Security & Global Privacy, Officer at SuccessFactors, acquired by SAP. On the SecurityPal Board, Harmer will advise SecurityPal to scale its security operations and navigate the growing demand for more efficient security review processes.

"I'm thrilled to join SecurityPal at such a pivotal moment," said Harmer. "In today's world, businesses are expected to meet increasingly stringent security requirements, which can be a major roadblock to closing deals. SecurityPal has cracked the code on solving these challenges effectively through a combination of humans plus AI. I look forward to working closely with the team to help them expand their impact globally."

Lena Smart, who led global security operations as CISO at MongoDB served as CIO and CISO at the New York Power Authority, joined SecurityPal as Head of Trust. With over 25 years of experience driving security programs across diverse industries, Smart will focus on deepening SecurityPal's relationships with clients and partners by ensuring the highest standards of trust and governance. Known for her dedication to building transparent and secure organizational cultures, Smart's leadership will be instrumental as SecurityPal grows its customer base and expands its global operations.

"Joining SecurityPal is an exciting opportunity to help revolutionize how companies approach security reviews," said Smart. "In my experience, organizations need more than just technical solutions—they need a trusted partner who can guide them through complex compliance and governance processes. SecurityPal's innovative AI-based platform and commitment to customer success make it the perfect place to build that kind of trust."

The addition of Harmer and Smart marks a significant milestone for SecurityPal as the company accelerates its mission to streamline security compliance, expedite the deal-making process for its clients, and enhance its customers' security posture and health. As businesses face increasing scrutiny around security and privacy, SecurityPal's innovative Assurance Profile, Knowledge Library, Copilot AI assistant, and 24/7 Questionnaire Concierge™ services have become essential tools for companies looking to reduce friction via the "sell side" – enabling enterprise sales – as well as the "buy side" – vendor onboarding and management " – to meet stringent security requirements quickly and accurately.

Pukar Hamal, CEO and Founder of SecurityPal expressed his excitement about the new leadership: "Bringing on leaders like Bil and Lena, who have not only seen but shaped the evolution of cybersecurity, is a testament to our vision for SecurityPal. Their deep understanding of security challenges at the enterprise level will allow us to build even stronger partnerships with our clients and continue to raise the bar on trust and security."

SecurityPal's rapid growth has been driven by its ability to simplify the security review process for companies like OpenAI, Figma, LangChain, Plaid, and Snap. With nearly 200 employees across its global operations, including its innovative Security Operations Command Center (SOCC) in Kathmandu, Nepal, SecurityPal continues to deliver fast, accurate, and best-in-class security reviews that help businesses close deals faster and deepen trust in an increasingly regulated world.

SecurityPal is the leading provider of centralized, AI-enhanced security review solutions for leading enterprise and high-growth companies. The company's fusion of advanced AI technology with certified, expert analysts enables it to offer the fastest, most accurate security review services.

