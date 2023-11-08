Securityplus Federal Credit Union Welcomes Caitlin Stibitz as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Media

BALTIMORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securityplus Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Caitlin Stibitz as the new Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Media. Caitlin brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications, public relations, branding, and marketing, making her a valuable addition to the growing organization's Executive Leadership Team.

In this role, Caitlin will oversee and drive the strategic direction of corporate communications, public relations, media, and reputation management efforts as the organization continues its strategic transformation to co-create the future Securityplus Federal Credit Union. Her expertise and industry experience will strengthen the organization's commitment to delivering impactful and effective communication strategies, increasing its visibility and credibility among its members and the Baltimore community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin Stibitz to our Executive Leadership 'Dream Team'. With Caitlin at the helm of corporate communications and media, we are now in position to advance our communications strategies, media presence and brand recognition through strategic purpose-driven story-telling." said Tricia Szurgot, Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Securityplus, Caitlin served as Vice President of Marketing Strategy, Branding and Communications for a $1B credit union in Pennsylvania, having achieved numerous industry, community, and marketing awards during her six years there. Caitlin is passionate about giving back to the communities she serves and has volunteered in many different capacities, including as a Public Information Officer for her County's Emergency Management Agency, a Parks & Recreation Commissioner for her Township, and currently serves as a Board member for her son's wrestling booster club.

"Caitlin's deep understanding of brand building and storytelling, paired with her passion to make a positive impact and contribute to the greater good, ignites the very essence of what Securityplus is all about. We are strategically focused on making a positive difference through inclusive banking and access to free financial health opportunities, and Caitlin will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping our credit union's future," added Szurgot.

ABOUT SECURITYPLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Securityplus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the community and its members since 1935. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and value, Securityplus Federal Credit Union offers a wide range of financial products and services, striving to empower its members to achieve their financial goals. For more information about Securityplus Federal Credit Union and its services, please visit securityplusfcu.org.

SOURCE Securityplus Federal Credit Union