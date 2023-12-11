Securityplus Federal Credit Union Welcomes Daniel Passariello as Vice President of Performance Marketing & Sales Strategies

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securityplus Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Passariello as the new Vice President of Performance Marketing & Sales Strategies. With over a decade of experience in the banking and financial services industry, Daniels brings a wealth of experience in driving performance through personalized marketing and strategic activation, making him a valuable addition to their growing leadership team.

As the Vice President of Performance Marketing & Sales Strategies, Daniel will lead the charge in revolutionizing marketing and member education efforts to drive organic growth by leveraging personalized data-driven member acquisition and engagement. Daniel will oversee the outbound member engagement team aligning marketing, financial education, and sales initiatives to create a unified member journey centered on member financial health.

"We are truly ecstatic to welcome Daniel to the Securityplus family. His arrival heralds a new dawn of growth and innovation for our organization, and our ability to deliver a truly personalized member experience across all channels. With his experience, unwavering focus on results, collaborative mindset and a deep commitment to shaping the future, Daniel will be the catalyst that propels our marketing initiatives to astonishing new heights," said Brian Holloway, Chief Marketing Officer for Securityplus.

Prior to joining Securityplus, Daniel held the position of Vice President, Business Growth Strategy with one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. and brings deep expertise in consumer and business banking as well as investments and wealth management. His experience collaborating closely with national teams including Securities Licensed Relationship Bankers, Private Bankers, Regional Banking Leaders, Wealth Brokerage Services Financial Advisors, Branch Managers, and District Managers, make Daniel a natural fit to support not only business strategy but also the organization's culture. Over the course of his 13-year tenure in the financial services industry, Daniel held various roles within the community branch network, and progressively advanced to leadership positions, contributing to the evolution of teams and strategically enhancing their business outcomes.

Daniel is passionate about nutrition and fitness, and actively mentors and empowers others to reach their nutrition and fitness goals. In addition, he continuously seeks opportunities to develop his skills and network with his community and actively volunteers with local non-profit organizations.

"We look forward to the positive impact that Daniel will bring to our organization, as we continue our journey of growth, innovation and excellence," added Holloway.

ABOUT SECURITYPLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Securityplus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the community and its members since 1935. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and value, Securityplus Federal Credit Union offers a wide range of financial products and services, striving to empower its members to achieve their financial goals. For more information about Securityplus Federal Credit Union and its services, please visit securityplusfcu.org.

