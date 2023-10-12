Securityplus Federal Credit Union's Chief Financial Officer Honored with '2023 Best in Finance: CFO Award' by the Baltimore Business Journal

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thad Egner, Chief Financial Officer of Securityplus Federal Credit Union, received the prestigious '2023 Best in Finance: CFO Award' from the Baltimore Business Journal. This award is a testament to not only outstanding leadership, financial acumen, and strategic excellence in the field of finance, but also Egner's unwavering commitment to ensuring a strong future for Securityplus, and leadership within the credit union industry and the greater Baltimore business community.

Members of the Securityplus Federal Credit Union Executive Team and Board Chair, Barbara Cuffie, celebrate Thad Egner at the CFO Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening. Pictured from left to right: Jeﬀrey Gehris, Chief Operating Oﬃcer; Tricia Szurgot, Chief Executive Oﬃcer; Thad Egner, Chief Financial Oﬃcer; Barbara Cuﬃe, Board Chair; Obi Ndwuke, Chief Experience & Impact Oﬃcer; Ray Ragan, Chief Information & Technology Oﬃcer; and Brian Holloway, Chief Marketing Oﬃcer.

The 'Best in Finance: CFO Awards' recognize CFOs or top financial managers at local companies who have demonstrated commitment to the company's financial best practices and accounting standards; have been successful in overcoming a significant business challenge or barrier; have had exemplary team leadership and superior management; and have made contributions to the community.

Since joining Securityplus in June 2022, Egner has been instrumental in turning around the overall financial condition of the credit union. In his first 6 months as CFO, Egner led a financial turnaround from an $800k loss in Q2 2022 to an impressive $1M+ net profit at the end of 2022. This extraordinary achievement showcases his ability to optimize financial performance. "We are so proud to honor Thad as the recipient of this distinguished award. The first thing he said when he learned of the honor was 'it was a team effort.' This epitomizes Thad and why he's such a tremendous leader. From collaboratively transforming our Asset Liability Management strategy to delivering remarkable financial gains through humble leadership, collaborative learning across the enterprise, and focus on future growth and scale, Thad's impact on Securityplus Federal Credit Union has been extraordinary. His tireless efforts to work alongside our workforce at every level to deeply understand our rich legacy to inform our future have elevated Securityplus Federal Credit Union and set a new standard for excellence," said Tricia Szurgot, Chief Executive Officer at Securityplus Federal Credit Union.

Egner's impact goes far beyond financial performance, as he played a critical role in the strategic transformation of the credit union and its commitment to a new corporate social responsibility initiative, setting Securityplus up for future growth, scalability, and success. "Thad has demonstrated effective leadership by motivating our team members and fostering a culture of collaboration. His hands-on approach and emphasis on cost optimization have championed strategic alignment and risk mitigation while continuously creating value. Thad's leadership style inspires and empowers our team, and his collaborative efforts have fostered a culture of innovation within our organization. He exemplifies the values of leadership, innovation, and dedication that this award represents," added Szurgot.

Egner joins an accomplished group of leaders who have demonstrated excellence within their profession: Yaser Ali (CFO, Vision Technologies), Patrick DeDea (CFO, Heritage Financial Consultants), Mariss Ehrlich (CFO, Point Breeze Credit Union), Robert Gentry (CFO, Beatty Development Group), Melissa Hopp (CFO, Community College of Baltimore County), Matthew Jurchak (CFO, Sterilex), Dawn Rhodes (CFO, University of Maryland, Baltimore), Katina Williams (CFO, John Hopkins Hospital) and Robert Young (CFO, Standard Energy Solutions). Egner, along with the other outstanding CFO's, were celebrated at the CFO Awards ceremony held on October 10th at The Center Club in Baltimore.

ABOUT SECURITYPLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Securityplus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the community and its members since 1935. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and value, Securityplus Federal Credit Union offers a wide range of financial products and services, striving to empower its members to achieve their financial goals. For more information about Securityplus Federal Credit Union and its services, please visit securityplusfcu.org.

