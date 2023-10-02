Securityplus Federal Credit Union's Tricia Szurgot, Named Top 5 CEO Finalist for Outstanding Chief Executive by CUES

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricia Szurgot, Chief Executive Officer of Securityplus Federal Credit Union, has been named as one of the Top 5 finalists for the prestigious Outstanding Chief Executive award by CUES (Credit Union Executive Society). This top industry recognition, exclusive to credit union CEOs, is a testament to Szurgot's extraordinary vision, leadership, perseverance, expertise, and unwavering commitment to ensuring a strong future for Securityplus and the credit union industry.

CUES, the premier credit union trade organization for executives, annually identifies and honors the most exceptional CEOs from across the United States and Canada. The finalists are carefully selected by a committee of peers based on extraordinary contribution to their organizations and communities and advocacy in the industry.

Tricia Szurgot stands alongside four other outstanding finalists: Donna Bland, Carla Cicero, Brian Dorcy, and Kim Sponem. These accomplished individuals represent a diverse range of credit unions, from the formidable Golden 1 with assets totaling $20.5 billion, to the community focused Securityplus Federal Credit Union with assets totaling $570 million.

Securityplus has a new vision for the future and Szurgot a clear vision for the future impact of the industry. As the first female CEO of Securityplus in its 85-year history, she joined the organization in early 2022 to lead strategic transformation, immediately assembling a powerful collective of purpose-driven executive leaders to co-create the future Securityplus and champion a new vision of inclusive and equitable banking and financial health for all.

Szurgot and her team were clearly up to the challenge. With immediate focus on aligning vision, mission, strategy, leadership, culture, and operations at all levels, Szurgot led the organization to a remarkable 2022 turnaround during a historic economic cycle while kicking off its strategic transformation to set the organization up for future growth, scalability, and success. She masterfully assembled her team to deliver industry-best financial products, services, access, and education.

In addition to outperforming financial metrics, Szurgot and her team have made a significant impact on the communities they serve. She led a strategic pivot to "think infinitely and act purposefully" at every level with a "Member Obsession Mindset" (that puts people and community first by making every moment matter). Being a tireless advocate for financial literacy and diversity, equity, and inclusion, Szurgot established a corporate ESG initiative and led Securityplus to be honored with the 2022 Mayor's Business Recognition Award from the Greater Baltimore Committee for its community service and significant positive impact in the City of Baltimore for financial health and wellness and combating poverty initiatives with its "Know Money. Know Empowerment." program.

"It's an honor to lead such an extraordinary organization with so much untapped potential into the future. With a rich history of serving low-income and minority communities, it's a beautiful thing when personal passion and organizational purpose align. To be recognized by CUES with this prestigious honor, and in such amazing company, is incredible. As a first-time, first-year, and the first female CEO in our organization's 85+ year history, we're doing something really special here. It's my privilege to inspire, empower, and enable positive change for our employees, members, partners, and communities every day and for generations to come," said Szurgot. She added, "To make real change, leaders must be humble, authentic, transparent, vulnerable, and courageous to have real conversations around the real issues that have prevented progress and inclusive, equitable, and affordable banking and financial health resources for all. My goal is to inspire future leaders to lean in, lead authentically, have the hard conversations, do the hard work, and be the change we need."

As a finalist, Tricia Szurgot joins an esteemed group of leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to the credit union industry's growth, innovation, and social responsibility. This recognition serves as a well-deserved acknowledgment of her achievements and her unwavering dedication to excellence. Tricia Szurgot, along with the other finalists, will be recognized at the upcoming CUES Awards Ceremony, where the Outstanding Chief Executive will be announced. The event promises to be an exciting celebration of leadership, innovation, and community engagement within the credit union industry.

ABOUT SECURITYPLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Securityplus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the community and its members since 1935. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and value, Securityplus Federal Credit Union offers a wide range of financial products and services, striving to empower its members to achieve their financial goals. For more information about Securityplus Federal Credit Union and its services, please visit securityplusfcu.org.

ABOUT CUES

CUES (Credit Union Executive Society) is a leading organization dedicated to developing credit union leaders through innovative talent development programs, educational offerings, networking opportunities, and industry research. With a commitment to empowering credit union professionals, CUES plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the credit union industry.

