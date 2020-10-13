SecurityScorecard Adds New Platform Features to Help Businesses with Cybersecurity Resilience and Agility

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today it has added over 20 new capabilities to its platform to empower organizations of all sizes to become more agile and cyber resilient in a quickly shifting global environment.

Throughout 2020, businesses have been faced with unpredictable operation changes and growing cyber threats as they transitioned their service environments to accommodate the needs of remote work. This has created new vulnerabilities, exposed existing ones, and changed threat priorities. Complex third-party ecosystems and demands to do more with less highlight the need for a robust continuous monitoring solution to help security teams support their workforces.

Just in time for cybersecurity awareness month, SecurityScorecard's updated platform helps simplify cyber risk monitoring and third-party risk assessment workflows. It also extends the value of existing investments and helps companies grow resilient cybersecurity roots. Organizations that utilize the full product suite -- SecurityScorecard Security Ratings coupled with Atlas, the award-winning questionnaire management platform -- will gain a 360-degree view of cybersecurity risk.

"We invest in giving our customers the power to make business decisions around cyber risk with confidence," said Sam Kassoumeh, COO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We arm them with the unique data and insights to become cyber resilient and combat today's increasingly complex third-party ecosystem with ease and agility."

SecurityScorecard's enhanced platform and product suite includes more than 20 unique, new capabilities, including:

The ability to automatically trigger an Atlas questionnaire based on a Security Ratings score change

A unified Developer Hub with robust resources to build custom integrations with the Security Ratings and Atlas APIs and leverage existing tools

Custom mapping of SecurityScorecard's Security Ratings' issue, factors, and grades to Atlas responses in the questionnaire builder, accelerating the validation of cybersecurity assessments

Publishing public comments on Scorecards and creating groups to manage third parties at scale

Statistical machine learning will be used to optimize the values of our factor weights during the November 2020 Scoring Update so that total scores are maximally correlated with the risk of breach

A data driven methodology creates meaningful grades customers can use to make more informed decisions. According to IDG , 73% of businesses say the shift to remote work will alter the way they evaluate risk over the next five years. These updates ensure that all organizations can remain agile and resilient.

When organizations use SecurityScorecard's Security Ratings and Atlas together, their questionnaire responses are automatically mapped to scores, validating cybersecurity assessments 50% faster and accelerating vendor onboarding by 75%. With Atlas, organizations benefit from a lower likelihood of missing a threat and increase team capacity up to 66%. Additionally, SecurityScorecard's extensive network of alliance and integration partners enables companies to instantly deploy over 20 pre-built integrations to contextualize information or build their own in as little as two hours.

"SecurityScorecard is innovating and paving the way that cybersecurity questionnaire assessments should be with Atlas," said Kenneth Ord, Head of IT & Security, Modulr Finance and SecurityScorecard customer. "The tightly knit integration of Security Ratings in Atlas speeds up the questionnaire review and validation process and is unlike anything I've used before."

SecurityScorecard is excited to continue accelerating the questionnaire process for customers to help them work smarter. With over 1.5 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

To learn more about the Fall 2020 Release, please visit https://securityscorecard.com/hub/releases/fall-2020

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard

Related Links

http://securityscorecard.com

